Cyberpunk 2077 Grimes: How to find her and complete her questline

Finding Grimes in Cyberpunk 2077 is a fun side quest that's shrouded in mystery. The Canadian musician was one of the first Cyberpunk cameos to be announced, and plays a small part in the game. But, there's a special little journey you can go on with her if you pick up the right questline in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to find Grimes in Cyberpunk 2077

As you play through the game, you'll get a call from a 'mysterious woman', asking you to meet her at the rather infamous No-Tell Motel. This will trigger a Side Job called 'Violence', the description of which reads:

Unknown number, anonymous client, a secret hotel meet-up... The aura of mystery 'round this one's so thick I need a machete to hack my way through it. Wonder what'll happen next... and what that means for you.

However, if you do head over to the No-Tell Motel and enter the room, you'll be met with a character called Lizzy Wizzy, who just so happens to be a megastar in the pop music scene in Night City. And also played by Grimes!

Completing the Grimes Cyberpunk 2077 questline

Grimes, aka Lizzy Wizzy, has called in V's services because she believes her boyfriend - who's also her producer - is cheating on her. She wants you to head down to club called Riot, to see if the boyfriend in question - Liam - is meeting someone there. You can choose whether to help her or walk away for now (but it'll just leave the quest on the backburner for you to revisit later).

Go down to Riot and you'll have the option to ask around for Liam's whereabouts. If you talk to the barman, he'll tell you Liam's in the VIP area. Head down to the VIP area and just before you go in there's a terminal - just as you pop out of the lift. You can use it (regardless of your tech ability) to view the security cameras and find out what Liam's up to.

Sadly, it's worse than Lizzy Wizzy expected, and he's actually looking to copy - and modify - her engram to remove undesirable personality traits. You can choose to tell Lizzy the truth and give her the footage of his betrayal here to continue the mission, or lie to her to end it for good.

Later, Lizzy will call you again but this time in an absolute panic, which will revive the previously complete Violence Side Job. Again, head to the No-Tell Motel where you'll find Lizzy in the same room as before, but this time accompanied by the dead body of Liam. You'll have to help her dispose of the body, but there's a chunky reward in it for you.

And keep an eye on your messages later, as Lizzy does eventually find inspiration for a new track - it might just not be what you expect. Dark.