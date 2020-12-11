Cyberpunk 2077 Angel or Skye: who should you pick at the Clouds reception in Automatic Love?

The Cyberpunk 2077 Angel or Skye choice will come during the Automatic Love mission when you're trying to get into Clouds in search of Evelyn Parker. It's a choice between two dolls, effectively prostitutes with mind altering cyberware that attunes them to whatever the customers wants or needs. But which one should you pick when you arrive and what difference does it actually make? Let us explain what the Cyberpunk 2077 Angel or Skye decision entails and how it might change things.

Cyberpunk 2077: Angel or Skye?

You'll need to choose between Angel or Skye in Cyberpunk while trying to get into the Clouds club while trying to find Evelyn Parker. While you can try a lot of dialogue options with the receptionist to try and find out more, ultimately the only option is to go through as a client in order to speak to one of the dolls working inside. As part of that process you'll be have to jack in to the terminal for a scan that will determine the best match for you. It will come up with two options, Angel and Skye, and you'll have to pick one to proceed. But which one?

Like a lot of decisions in Cyberpunk 2077 who you pick is irrelevant. There's the illusion of choice but it doesn't matter whether you go with Angel or Skye, the result is the same - you'll enter Clouds, go to the booth with your choice and talk to who's in there about trying to locate Evelyn. Whoever you went for you'll have the same conversation and you'll get the same options - the choice between Skye and Angel is basically about skinning the NPC you get inside. So don't worry about about who you go for. There's no sexy stuff as the dialogue options cut to the chase about Evelyn before anything racey happens, and once you've got what you need you'll be moving on elsewhere in Clouds to speak to other people.