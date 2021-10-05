Cyber Monday curved monitor deals 2021 - what can we expect

The Cyber Monday curved monitor deals will pick up exactly where the Black Friday curved monitor deals left off - and will hopefully offer up some cracking discounts and price cuts.

We have a particular soft spot for curved monitors at GamesRadar+ and this year's Cyber Monday curved monitor deals could see a bunch of our favourite models come down to wonderfully low prices - some record lows will surely occur.

While once seen as fancy, over the top, and over-designed screens (the relative flop of curved TVs may have contributed to this too), curved monitors are now commonplace in gaming and streaming setups, now that the panel tech has matured and become less of a novelty. While curved screens are perfect for any game now - even those where speed and high refresh rates are key - they are particularly good at drawing you inward toward the action, heightening immersion.

Because of the above, you'll see a smattering of curved monitors on our - and the internet's - best gaming monitor lists, and that's reflective of the panels' popularity. And the diversity of them stretches across the price spectrum too - there will be many models that you can throw money at, but there will be some cheerful entry-level models too. And the Cyber Monday curved monitor deals are the perfect time to take advantage of this diversity, whatever you're after.

It's worth remembering that the gaming monitor market is no longer a purely PC gaming perspective, too; a curved monitor can now fit into loads of setups, with curved monitors being perfect PS5 monitor or PS4 monitor contenders, or Xbox Series X monitor contenders. And some will even serve niches very well. Looking for the best 4K monitor for gaming, or the best G-Sync monitor, or best G-Sync compatible FreeSync monitor for your setup? You'll likely find a prospective screen in the Cyber Monday curved monitor deals.

When do the Cyber Monday curved monitor deals begin? Cyber Monday is coming on November 29 this year. However, we can expect the Cyber Monday curved monitor deals to start pretty much as soon as the Black Friday deals finish. Despite it not even being the Monday, retailers often switch to Cyber Monday deals and promotions as soon as the clock ticks midnight on the Friday night. If you've been keeping abreast of matters throughout November and on Black Friday itself, you should be primed and ready when things change over.

Best curved monitor prices right now

The price tags of monitors across the market fluctuate wildly, and, given the sheer number of screens and manufacturers out there, your chances of finding a deal at any time of the year are pretty decent.

Below is a small selection of some quality curved monitors, and the latest offers that our price-finding tech can find.

