Cyber Monday 4K monitor deals: another chance to experience ultra HD for less

Cyber Monday 4K monitor deals are happening more frequently as the resolution continues to become more common for both the best gaming PCs and the current generation of consoles. If you're after the best 4K monitors for gaming at a reduced rate this year, Cyber Monday should prove another ample opportunity to save some serious money when investing in Ultra HD.

It isn't just PC gamers that can benefit from Cyber Monday 4K monitor deals, either. Both of the newest console systems are capable of outputting in a maximum of 4K120, so if you've been on the hunt for the best Xbox Series X monitor or the best PS5 monitor for less, you should - at the very least - be able to shed a few hundred dollars off the asking prices of the best gaming monitors at this resolution on the day.

We should stress, however, that the vast majority of 4K monitors that you will find over the Cyber Monday period are going to be focused on productivity and non-gaming panels. So if you're in need of something built with gaming in mind first and foremost, we advise you to turn your attention to the Black Friday 4K monitor deals instead in order to take full advantage of any of the larger discounts that could appear over that weekend.

If you're after a more generalized overview as to what could be available on the day, then the Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals are sure to help immensely by providing an encompassing view, regardless of resolution, screen size, or form factor.

When will the Cyber Monday 4K monitor deals start? Cyber Monday will take place this year on November 29, but the Cyber Monday 4K monitor deals are likely to start on the Saturday following Black Friday, as an extension to what was available then. It's worth reiterating, though, that the deepest post-Friday deals will be occurring on Monday itself, so if you miss anything earlier in the week, wait until Cyber Monday for the best deals around.

Cyber Monday 4K monitor deals: what to expect on the day Cyber Monday 4K monitor deals are, historically, a little less extensive than what has been seen during the Black Friday sales weekend. However, one constant remains true between both days: the main focus is on 4K productivity monitors rather than their respective gaming-focused equivalents. Taking last year, for example, Best Buy and Dell held some of the deeper discounts available, as the former saw up to $100 knocked off of certain Samsung monitors, such as the UJ59 and UR55 IPS displays. The latter had massive savings on the UltraSharp 43" 4K monitor, with $260 off its MSRP included with a $100 e-gift card for $260 off, as well as $155 off the MSRP of the Dell 27 4K USB-C monitor, bringing it down to $464.99. We expect that the Cyber Monday 4K monitor deals this year will be similar, so they're definitely worth checking out if you weren't swayed by anything on Friday.

Our number one pick for the best 4K monitor for gaming you can get right now is the ASUS XG27UQ for its unparalleled performance (1ms response time and 144Hz refresh rate) combined with its stellar IPS panel for phenomenal colors. However, we admit that it's a little on the pricier side. If you're after something a little more wallet-friendly (and don't mind 60Hz), then the BenQ EL2870U should have all you could want for 4K gaming with its 1ms response time and fantastic color reproduction.

