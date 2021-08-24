Crusader Kings 3 is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

Crusader Kings 3 is coming to PS5 , Xbox Series X , and Xbox Series S, as well as Xbox Game Pass.

Paradox Interactive dropped the news during today's Xbox Gamescom 2021 showcase, and quickly followed up to confirm that PS5 is also getting the game. The news comes on the heels of Taiwan ratings board listings which hinted at new-gen console ports of the storied strategy game.

This will be Crusader Kings' first console release – whenever it arrives, that is. Xbox penciled in "soon" for the release date during its show, and Paradox hasn't given specifics just yet.

Paradox is working with Lab 42 on the console port of Crusader Kings 3. You may know this studio from its contributions to a range of games, from Human Fall Flat to Sonic Mania to Yakuza Kiwami. In a blog post , Paradox assured console players that they're in for "gamepad support designed for consoles controllers from the grounds up" paired with "super-fast load times for a seamless gameplay experience."

"Xbox Series X|S players will be able to quickly switch between gameplay and consulting a YouTube tutorial on how to quell a peasant revolt. PlayStation 5 users will experience the game’s stress mechanics themselves, as their DualSense controllers physically react to in-game events as they unfold," the publisher added, leaning into the feature set for each console.

Crusader Kings 3 is the latest and greatest entry in the long-running historical strategy series. It's racked up some 40,000 altogether "very positive" Steam reviews since its release in 2020, and for good reason. With a rich mix of lifestyles, settings, characters, and battles, all anchored in an evolving story shaped by your actions, it often feels like you could spend actual centuries playing it.