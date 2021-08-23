Crusader Kings 3 on PS5 and Xbox Series X has been rated in Taiwan

Crusader Kings 3 has been rated for PS5 and Xbox Series X in Taiwan almost a year after its initial PC release.

As spotted by Gematsu , the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has rated Crusader Kings 3 for not only PS5 and Xbox Series X but also Xbox One. This implies that the PC exclusive game could be making its way to the consoles previously listed soon.

Originally released in September 2020 on PC via Steam, Xbox Game Pass, and the game’s developer Paradox Interactive’s store, Crusader Kings is a strategy game set in the Middle Ages which see players guide a dynasty over thousands of years. This is the third game in the Crusader Kings series with the first releasing in 2005 and its sequel Crusader Kings 2 following in 2012.

If this rating is anything to go by, this will be the first time the game has made its way onto consoles. This has caused many fans of the series to discuss how well the game will work on consoles in a Resetera forum , with many questioning if the game will feature mouse and keyboard support due to its finicky UI. Some have also speculated that it may come to Xbox Game Pass for consoles due to it currently being available on the Xbox streaming service for PC players.

This wouldn’t be the first time a video game rating's board has revealed new information about an upcoming title. For example, the ESRB recently revealed some details about Arkane Studios’ game Deathloop - which is due to release this September - as well as Ubisoft’s upcoming release Far Cry 6 which was recently given a provisional Mature 17+ rating.