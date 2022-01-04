Corsair launches new ONE i300 gaming PC with Intel's 12th generation chipset

Corsair has launched the next generation in its ONE lineup today, the Corsair ONE i300. Packed under the hood of the characteristically compact gaming PC is one particular component of note though. This system will ship with Intel's latest 12th generation Core processors, kicking things off with a blinding i9-12900K.

Add Corsair's Vengeance DDR5 RAM into the equation and this is certainly a next generation rig. The Corsair ONE i300 is also available in Ryzen 9 and Intel i7 and i9 processors, with cheaper DDR4 options as well. Today's flagship, however, will ship with an RTX 3080 or RTX 3080 Ti GPU, 32-64GB of DDR5, and a 2TB SSD.

The 12th generation Alder Lake chipset has been available in select forms since November, including the 12900K featured in the new ONE i300. While new chips are expected for the start of 2022, this is currently the top of the range.

That newfangled DDR5 RAM has been on the market since late 2021, but it's still going to be a while until it's commonplace on a motherboard. Corsair's Vengeance DDR5 was released back in October and has been implemented in one of the brand's desktop PCs for the first time with ONE i300.

(Image credit: Corsair)

The Corsair ONE i300 is now available to order direct from the brand's site. However, you might have to break a few piggy banks to get your hands on this star-studded ensemble, prices on the flagship i9-12900K model start at $4,999.99.

