Cobra Kai spin-offs are being considered, say show creators

Are you ready for the Cobra Kai Cinematic Universe? While more series have not officially been announced, it’s a topic that the creators of the Karate Kid Netflix series have actively thought about – including spin-offs.

“Our hope is that we can really expand this whole Karate Kid universe and reinvigorate the fanbase, so that it’s a story we can continue telling,” executive producer Hayden Schlossberg told TVLine.

That doesn’t mean a Cobra Kai spin-off is a guarantee – far from it. However, a number of ideas for shows that will break off from the mainline series have seemingly been contemplated.

“Every permutation of spinoff or deep-dive crosses our minds,” Schlossberg said. “It all has to be the right thing, and it has to be the same level of quality that Cobra Kai is. Our minds are always thinking Karate Kid, so that possibility is definitely out there.”

With Cobra Kai season 4 setting up a climatic tournament which could see a handful of key figures leave the show (and their dojos), it’ll be intriguing to see if any of those ideas come to fruition. Hawk spin-off, anyone?

Speaking of the fourth season, the show creators told GamesRadar+ that things are rolling along nicely in terms of production – with filming due to begin imminently.

“We hope to be shooting the show in the coming months,” Jon Hurwitz revealed. “We’re still figuring out some of the specifics, but the intent is for early [2021], to get back on set, with all the COVID protocols in place, and to get back to some karate ass-kicking in the valley.”

Beyond that, Cobra Kai spin-offs could become a reality. Then the CKCU can finally begin.

