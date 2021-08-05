Cobra Kai season 4 gets new trailer and Netflix release window

Cobra Kai season 4 has a new trailer – and a release window. The fourth installment in the series will hit Netflix this December.

The teaser starts out like a commercial for the All Valley Karate Tournament, and warns that "the soul of the Valley is on the line." Apart from some quick shots of the characters in action, the teaser trailer doesn't really give all that much else away, though we can clearly expect a showdown of epic proportions on the horizon.

Season 4 wrapped filming in May 2021, with William Zabka, who plays Johnny Lawrence, marking the occasion with a set photo. Not a whole lot is known about the plot of season 4 just yet, but after the season 3 finale, we do know that Johnny and Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso have joined forces to take on the Cobra Kai dojo, which is back in the hands of Martin Kove's Kreese. Thanks to an earlier teaser, we also know that Thomas Ian Griffith will be reprising his role of Terry Silver from The Karate Kid Part 3.

"We have never been prouder of a season that we've put in the can," director Josh Heald recently told Deadline of season 4. "We've seen it and we know we've got the goods. We cannot wait for the fans of this franchise to see everything we did this season knowing everything we went through to put that into place. It's an amazing memory we'll all have knowing that it was a battle and we won."

Apart from the December release window, there’s no firm release date for Cobra Kai season 4 just yet. In the meantime, check out our roundup of the best Netflix shows to fill out your watchlist.