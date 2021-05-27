Cobra Kai: Netflix confirms Terry Silver will return in new season 4 teaser

We've known for a while now that work is underway on Cobra Kai season 4 – and now we have confirmation that Terry Silver, portrayed by Thomas Ian Griffith, is back for the next season of the Netflix series.

Silver was the primary villain in The Karate Kid Part III and the owner of the Cobra Kai Dojo. Due to his illegal actions in that movie, the Cobra Kai are unable to enter the All Valley Karate Tournament. He later appeared in flashbacks during Cobra Kai season 3, with it being revealed that John Kreese (Martin Kove) saved Silver's life – later in the episode, Kreese calls an old friend while looking at a photo of Silver.

Netflix made the Cobra Kai season 4 announcement with a mini teaser on Twitter, with Silver saying: "If a man can't stand, he can't fight. If a man can't breathe, he can't fight. If a man can't see, he can't fight." Check it out below.

Have patience. He's just getting everything rolling. Terry Silver returns to the dojo for Cobra Kai IV.

"I never imagined I'd be stepping back into this role, but what an incredible opportunity to bring Terry Silver full circle," actor Griffith told Entertainment Weekly of the comeback. "When they say Cobra Kai never dies, they mean it!"

Cobra Kai's latest season recently wrapped production, but Jon Hurwitz has long been coy about confirming Silver's return. "You could guess who might've been on the other end of that call based off of the photo that he was looking at there," he said. "But we can't really speak to how Terry Silver would respond to that call – or whoever was on the other end of the line would respond to that call. I think you'll have to see if that character returns in season 4."

