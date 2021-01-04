Cobra Kai creators give season 4 production update

Cobra Kai season 3 is in the books – but what next? A fourth season of the Karate Kid sequel series has already been greenlit by Netflix, and creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald have given GamesRadar+ an update on how production is coming along.

“So, we’ve been working on the scripts for season 4 for a few months now,” Hurwitz says. “They’re all coming in. The whole season has been planned out in great detail. We have, in our possession, eight scripts right now. About five of them are sort of in their ‘ready to shoot’ place. The final two scripts, we have detailed outlines, and we’ll have scripts either by the end of [2020], or at the very beginning of [2021].”

The scripts, then, are roughly 80% done – and filming is set to follow shortly, despite the continued pandemic.

“We hope to be shooting the show in the coming months,” Hurwitz revealed. “We’re still figuring out some of the specifics, but the intent is for early [2021], to get back on set, with all the COVID protocols in place, and to get back to some karate ass-kicking in the valley.”

With how the Cobra Kai season 3 ending sets up a tournament for the ages, it’s great to hear that there’s not going to be a major break in production for next season. No release date yet, but we’ll be sure to update you if we hear anything official.

In the meantime, fill out your watchlists with the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies.