Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 prices: find the best deals on a fantastic smartwatch

We love a good smartwatch and Samsung is up there with the best of them when it comes to crafting beautiful, sophisticated timepieces, the latest example being the brand new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. And if you're after the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 prices, we've got the latest ones compared for you below.

To quickly summarise: the Galaxy Watch 3 comes in two sizes – 41mm and 45mm – with three attractive colors, a range of sensors, Samsung's Tizen OS, and more. The focus here is very much on health and fitness.

Thinking of picking up a new smartwatch? We've compiled the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 deals below, starting with the smaller 41mm model, which is available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver.

If you pick the 45mm version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, then you'll be getting a slightly longer battery life that will often last you two days or more. The color options change a little though as you can pick either Mystic Black or Mystic Silver. The bronze variant is only available in the 41mm version, so anyone wanting to pair them with a Samsung Galaxy Buds Live pre-order deal or also eyeing up the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 prices will have to downsize to complete the set in that color.

Samsung got into the smartwatch game a few years ago and has been producing solid devices ever since, with a focus on being compatible with their range of Galaxy smartphones (naturally). After dumping Google's Wear OS, the company has branched out into Tizen, its own OS with many of the same features and a few more on top.

The materials that go into smartwatches are important and the Galaxy Watch 3 comes in stainless steel and, for the first time, titanium. The bands can be made from leather and other materials. Compared to previous models, the Galaxy Watch 3 is 14% thinner, 8% smaller, and 15% lighter, all while having a larger display.

Sensors-wise, the Watch 3 is absolutely packed, with an accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, ECG, optical heart rate sensor, and a light sensor. Together, these provide comprehensive feedback on how you're doing physically at any point. Basically, if you're into fitness, this is the smartwatch for you.

So, if you're in the market to get your first smartwatch or change your current device, Samsung's Watch 3 is a very strong contender. Once we've run our full review, we may well find it taking the crown for the best smartwatch too.