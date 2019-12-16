The cheapest Nintendo Switch controller prices and deals for Joy-Cons and Pro models

If you're a new owner of the super handheld/home hybrid console, then you're probably looking for some cheap Nintendo Switch controller prices. Thankfully our price comparison technology is here to do the legwork for by comparing prices for extra pairs of Joy-Cons or the traditional-style Switch Pro controller.

Joy-Cons (like the ones that came with the console itself) are the Switch's answer to the Wii Remote, and they're wand-like handsets that can be used as a pair, separately, or slotted onto the portable screen in handheld mode. For the full suite of multiplayer options, we'd advise picking up an extra pair for 4-player fun on select games.

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers are more traditional affairs consisting of two thumbsticks, face buttons, a d-pad, shoulder bumpers, and two triggers. This is ideal for games such as Smash Bros, Dark Souls or the Witcher 3 Switch edition.

The best Nintendo Switch Joy-Con deals

Only after a pair of Joy-Cons? We’ve got the top deals for you below. We’d definitely advise getting a pack of two rather than singular Joy-Cons; single packs go for around $49.99/£39.99, while a pair usually start at $79.99/£69.99. So, it’s far better value for money all-round to get the double pack.

The best Nintendo Switch Pro controller prices

The Pro controller’s essential if you’ll be spending a lot of time on the Switch. Not only does it help avoid the claw hand you start to get after a long session using the Joy-Cons, it’s better suited to games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or Splatoon 2. The only downside is the fact that they don’t come in many colors. As a side-note, we’d recommend avoiding third-party handsets if you want to use amiibos - they don’t usually have the required NFC capabilities.

