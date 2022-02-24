The best cheap gaming mouse deals in February 2022

Whether you're creating a budget setup or simply after a cheap gaming mouse to tide you over until a larger purchase, there are plenty of low-cost options out there under $50 / £50. The brands behind some of the best gaming mouse models on the market regularly release cheaper versions of their most popular products, so you can spend as little as $20 / £20 and still pick up a pointer from Razer, Logitech, or Corsair, for example.

If you're on the hunt for cheap gaming mouse deals, though, it's imperative that you're still checking your value for money. You can easily spend $50 / £50 on a pointer that still falls short of expectation (you can spend much more than that and still be dissatisfied, after all). To make sure you're still getting the performance you're paying for, we'd recommend aiming for a cheap gaming mouse with at least a 4K DPI sensor, five or six programmable buttons, and a comfortable ergonomic design.

All of the cheap gaming mice under $50 / £50 on this page fit that criteria, offering up excellent value for money and getting you in the game for less. You might be surprised by some of the spec sheets up for grabs even at this budget category now that the tech inside these pointers is getting cheaper every year. You'll find all the latest cheap gaming mouse deals on some of our favorite budget picks just below.

Today's best cheap gaming mouse deals

The Logitech G203 Lightsync has an MSRP of $39.99 / £34.99, but we often see it far closer to $20 / £20 making it an absolute steal if you're on a budget. In fact, the absolute lowest price we've seen on this particular model was $15 / £15, so if you spot a discount near that level in the comparison chart below you're getting a particularly solid offer.

We rarely see even the cheapest gaming mice offering this level of customization at such a low price point. Plus, that 8K DPI sensor also beats the slightly more expensive Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury model further down the page. You're getting a solid selection of programmable buttons and G-Hub compatibility to configure them all, as well as three zone RGB, an 8K DPI sensor, and on the fly DPI shifting. If you're after an everyday cheap gaming mouse there's not much else you'll need - though those with larger hands should consider a more ergonomic design.

If you're after a twitch-reflex DPI sensor, the Corsair Sabre RGB Pro holds one of the most sensitive sensors in our list. We rarely see cheap gaming mouse options offering up an 18K DPI and a lighter 74g weight profile, so if you're looking for a little more flexibility for more competitive play, this is an excellent option. That 8K hyper-polling is also exceedingly difficult to find on a gaming mouse this cheap, and will make the whole experience a little more snappy as well.

While that MSRP does hover over $50, we regularly see this pointer on sale at around $40. Over in the UK, though, this model is significantly cheaper, usually available for around £35. If you're after a wireless gaming mouse, you'll be spending a little more - but there is a cordless version of the Corsair Sabre RGB Pro available as well.

The Razer DeathAdder Essential takes the classic shape of Razer's DeathAdder and scales down some of the fancier features for a much smaller price point. This is a particularly well designed piece of kit and that ergonomic shape means it's perfect for longer sessions. Razer products do tend to come at a slight premium, though, which means you're dropping down to five programmable buttons and a smaller 6.4K max DPI to make room in that cheap price point.

Still, considering you're only spending $30 / £30 on this pointer you're getting an excellent build quality and long-lasting comfort for your cash. Of course, this Razer gaming mouse is also compatible with all your Chroma gear as well so it will slot straight into your setup.

The cheapest prices we've seen on the Razer DeathAdder Essential sit around the $20 / £20 region, so you stand to save even more cash with this option if you're browsing at the right time.

The Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury is an older model, but it's still well worth its salt if you can find it for the right price. Those after a cheap gaming mouse that doesn't sacrifice programmable macros will enjoy the eight configurable buttons and speedy macro settings up for grabs here.

The larger design will be either a blessing or a curse - larger hands will find a much more comfortable home here compared to the smaller designs we often see on cheaper pointers. However, that does mean the G402 carries a slightly heavier profile overall, which might not serve those who need twitch reflex action.

At $49.99 / £49.99, this model just sneaks under our $50 budget, but is regularly found for far less than that. Because of the age on this device, we see it frequently included in sales at around $30-$35 / £30.

The Roccat Burst Core comes in at a tiny 68g, so if you're after a particularly lightweight pointer we'd heavily recommend checking out this honeycomb design. That's particularly impressive if you mostly play FPS or competitive action titles that require swift movements and a free range of motion. That's all compounded by Roccat's Titan Optical switches, used in some of the brand's higher end pointers for a crisp, responsive feel and high durability.

That $34.99 / £24.99 MSRP is already impressive, but we've seen this device hitting price lows of $25 / £13 in the past. Considering the performance on offer, those aren't prices we can easily pass up.

The SteelSeries Rival 5 marries a high DPI, relatively low weight, comfortable design, and nine programmable buttons. That makes it an excellent all-rounder, flexible enough to fit any game library and with enough RGB to slot straight into your setup. Unfortunately, the Rival 5 carries an MSRP that sits just $10 / £10 above our $50 budget. However, this model is regularly discounted below that price point so if you keep your eye out for cheap gaming mouse deals, you may well find a steal.

For example, in the US, we've seen this model available for under $50 since September 2021, dropping down to around $40. In the UK, meanwhile, we've seen costs drop as low as £39.99 in 2022 alone.

Which is the best budget gaming mouse? In all our experience, the best budget gaming mouse for most people is the Logitech G203 Lightsync. At just $39.99 / £34.99 it offers an excellent balance between speed, responsiveness, programmability, and weight and you won't have to wait until it goes on sale to pick it up for under $50. However, as it's a little smaller we would recommend those with larger hands check out the Corsair Sabre RGB Pro which can usually be found in gaming mouse deals for $40 / £35 and offers similar specs with a higher DPI and larger surface area.

Can you buy a cheap gaming mouse for under $20 We set ourselves a $50 budget to find the best cheap gaming mouse options on the market, but if you're only looking to spend $20 there are still plenty of options out there. The Logitech G203 Lightsync has been on sale for $15 / £15 in the past and the Razer DeathAdder Essential is regularly discounted to $20 / £20, for example.

Is a cheap gaming mouse worth it? Even though you're spending less on a cheap gaming mouse, you'll still want to make sure you're getting the right level of performance for your budget. Cheap gaming mice do sometimes drop a few key features to keep their prices low, including onboard memory, luxury switches, and super lightweight profiles. However, the biggest sacrifice isn't really that much of a sacrifice. DPI, or the sensitivity of your mouse's sensor, can reach up to 25K in the most premium pointers, but you'll notice many cheap gaming mice drop that down to around 8K. That may seem like a significant fall, but it's worth noting that very few players ever stretch that sensitivity up to double figures. You may push 8 or 9K DPI if you're feeling particularly twitchy, but normal performance usually sits around 2K or 4K DPI. Overall, then, cheap gaming mice are absolutely worth it if you play everyday games regularly and don't want (or need) to break the bank. You'll still find some incredible performance in this sub-$50 price category, just by dropping some expensive features that you might not have used anyway.

