CD Projekt Red apologises for poor Cyberpunk 2077 performance on PS4 and Xbox One

CD Projekt Red has released an official statement regarding Cyberpunk 2077's litany of performance issues on PS4 and Xbox One.

Below, you can see a complete statement put out from CD Projekt's leadership earlier today on December 14. In the statement, CD Projekt officials apologize for the bugs, glitches, and other issues facing Cyberpunk 2077 players on PS4, and Xbox One, and additionally apologize for not showing the game running on these base consoles prior to launch.

Additionally, CD Projekt also pledges to help users on PS4 and Xbox One with refunds for their purchases. The company advises users to obtain digital refunds through the PlayStation and Xbox storefronts, or through their retailer for physical versions of Cyberpunk 2077. If users are struggling to obtain a refund on either platform, CD Projekt invites players to email them directly for help.

Finally, the statement outlines a list of upcoming patches for Cyberpunk 2077, starting within the next 7 days. This initial patch will "improve the overall experience" on PS4 and Xbox One, and after that, patches will roll out in January and February to smooth out the experience on both platforms. CD Projekt already began rolling out Cyberpunk 2077 patch notes on the day of launch for "update zero," so patches have been in the works since well before the game launched.

It's no secret that Cyberpunk 2077 on the PS4 and Xbox One hasn't performed to the standards that many expected of CD Projekt prior to launch. The game's subreddit and other community forums are awash with users complaining about performance issues, and other areas of the game at large.

