Captain America 4 reportedly in the works from Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner

Captain America 4 is reportedly in the works at Marvel Studios.

THR reports that the Captain America: Civil War sequel is being written by Malcolm Spellman, who created and serves as head writer on the Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Dalan Musson, a staff writer on the same series, is said to be penning the script alongside Spellman.

It seems natural for Spellman to be writing the next entry in the MCU's Captain America film series, as he was the one to introduce us to two of Steve Rogers' successors.

*Spoilers for the finale of Disney Plus' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier below*

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Though unconfirmed, THR reports that Captain America 4 is likely to continue the story of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier character Sam Wilson, who takes over as Captain America from John Walker in the series finale. There's also a good chance we'll see US Agent make a return in Cap 4.

It isn't known just yet who will step in to direct the next Captain America or whether they'll be another carryover from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It also isn't clear at the moment whether Chris Evans' Steve Rogers will be making an appearance in Captain America 4, but it would seem decidedly un-Marvel-like to leave out the former face of the series altogether. More likely, we'll at least see some sort of cameo from Evans.

We're likely a long way off from seeing Captain America 4, but in the meantime, here's what we know about the possibility of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season 2. Also check out our review of the series finale.