Capcom Showcase announced for next week

Capcom has announced it's hosting a showcase presentation next week.

E3 2022 is officially cancelled, but there's still lots to get excited about in the coming days. June 9 will see the return of Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest, and Xbox is teaming up with Bethesda on June 12 to bring a 90-minute showcase that might give us our first glimpse of Starfield gameplay. Not wanting to let other companies have all the fun, Capcom is getting in on the action with its own livestreamed event.

Announced on Twitter, the Capcom Showcase will take place on Monday, June 13 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST. The event is expected to last around 35 minutes, but don't expect any new game announcements as the company has confirmed that the focus will be on "news and in-depth updates on previously announced Capcom titles".

Introducing the #CapcomShowcase, a new livestreamed digital event bringing you the latest #Capcom game information. Tune in on June 13, 3pm PT for around 35 minutes of news and in-depth updates on previously announced Capcom titles.https://t.co/fcLu2YjbYs pic.twitter.com/XHZu7iKJzzJune 7, 2022 See more

While no games were mentioned specifically by Capcom, we could get more details on the Resident Evil 4 remake, Resident Evil Village VR and Street Fighter 6, which were all shown off at last week's State of Play presentation.

The Resident Evil 4 remake launches on March 24, 2023, and will see fans once again take on the role of Leon Kennedy as he investigates a spooky remote village in Europe in search of the U.S. President's daughter. As for the VR version of Resident Evil Village, as well as actually giving us Lady D in VR, Capcom says, the game will "introduce new ways to interact with the world".

Meanwhile, Street Fighter 6 promises to revolutionise the fighting series with a striking new visual style and the ability to explore the game's wider world. It's set to launch sometime in 2023, and Capcom has confirmed that it's coming to Xbox and PC as well as PlayStation.

