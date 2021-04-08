Call of Duty: Warzone Roze player wants you to know they're not all bad

Call of Duty: Warzone players have a complicated relationship with the Roze 'Rook' skin, and a recent gameplay video is only complicating it further.

Shared by Reddit user Fatal-Symbiote , the video shows them getting downed in Call of Duty: Warzone by a player wearing the hard-to-see Roze 'Rook' skin and using the Dead Silence perk.

Dead Silence reduces the sound of footsteps, so this Roze was as close to a ninja as it's possible to get in Verdansk. Now, this is the kind of death that will infuriate any Warzone player, as many believe this particular skin is an example of a pay-to-win issue that lets players get an unfair advantage by purchasing the camo, as it blends them into dark spaces.

The 'Rook' skin was in the Season 5 Battle Pass reward for reaching Tier 100, which players could reach by paying to skip tiers or grinding their way through.

But just when you think this is yet another #ProtestTheRoze post, the Roze lets the downed player self revive, then drops cash, a weapon, does a weird little curtsy and jumps out the second-story window. It is as hilarious as it sounds, and perhaps a sign that Roze 'Rook' players are trying to give the skin a better name. While they didn't drop enough cash for the downed player to buy a new self-revive, they already had enough money on them to buy it, so it all works out in the end.

What does this mean for Call of Duty: Warzone players who have vowed to protest the Roze skin? Can we all learn to live together in battle royale harmony? Or will the Warzone nuke remind us that we're all fighting for that elusive Warzone Victory?

