Call of Duty: Warzone players start #ProtestTheRoze movement

Call of Duty: Warzone players on Reddit are discussing how to combat a hard-to-see skin by wearing their loudest in-game looks.

A Reddit user posted a video with the title '#ProtestTheRoze Wear the brightest skin you have to restore faith in humanity.' The video itself shows them finishing off a Roze while wearing a very flashy Raines skin. Other Reddit users in the comments suggest they've been doing the same, choosing to don their brightest threads instead of wearing what many have called a 'pay-to-win' skin.

The Call of Duty: Warzone Roze skin has been wildly unpopular with the community since its debut in season 5 (before Warzone and Black Ops Cold War integrated). The skin, which is the reward you get for reaching Tier 100 of the Battle Pass, is the 'Rook' skin, which turns your Roze into a matte black machine that's very difficult to distinguish from much of the game's scenery. As Reddit user ckalinec recently posted, they were in a well-lit room when they were ambushed by a hidden Roze.

As someone who only ever wears either the '80s Park skin, the Ripley-inspired Charly skin, or the Portnova skin that actually looks like my everyday Tactical Goth look, I guess I'm already Protesting the Roze. After all, the Call of Duty: Warzone Operator skins prove the game has spent a year learning how to have fun , and if wearing our most flashy outfits is a way to counteract a sea of matte Rozes, I'm down.

Call of Duty Warzone tips | Warzone nuke event | Warzone Missiles silos | Warzone Error codes | Is Warzone down? | Warzone best guns | Warzone bunkers | Best Cold War guns in Warzone | Warzone Patch notes