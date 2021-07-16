Call of Duty: Warzone pulls pre-match custom loadouts due to bug

Call of Duty: Warzone introduced pre-match lobby custom loadouts earlier this week, before having to pull the feature shortly after.

If you're unfamiliar with the latest addition to hit Call of Duty: Warzone, players were able to equip custom loadouts in the pre-match lobby earlier this week for the first time (thanks, Eurogamer). It might not sound like a big deal at first, but the custom loadout that players selected in the pre-match lobby would then become the default loadout acquired when the player interacts with a Loadout Drop later in the match.

However, this new addition had an unintentional side effect: players were then able to spawn into Warzone with their custom loadout still equipped from the pre-match lobby. As you can no doubt imagine, this caused havoc in Warzone matches, where players were able to hit the ground with their custom loadouts immediately equipped, instead of the usual route of looting for the best gear around.

As you can see in the tweet from the official Raven Software Twitter account just below, the developer notified players that it would be pulling the feature as of yesterday on July 15, just a matter of hours after the feature was first added to the game earlier in the day. At the time of writing, there's been no update from the developer on when the feature could potentially return to the battle royale game.

❗We have pushed an update to remove the pre-match lobby Loadout selection. Players will no longer begin a match with their Loadouts. This also resolves an issue with infinite Dead Silence in core BR modes. We will re-enable this feature at a later date.July 15, 2021 See more

A lot of new content has been added to Warzone over the past 24 hours. Just yesterday, the big Season 4: Reloaded update was introduced to Warzone, bringing with it a brand new Operator, a new objective-based mode called Payload, and much more. For a full breakdown of all the new changes, head over to our Warzone patch notes guide for more.

