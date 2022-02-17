Call of Duty Warzone is giving away a free bundle and double XP this weekend

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard are giving away free bundles to all players, and all you have to do to get yours is log on and play for the upcoming Max XP weekend.

The Forbidden Sacrifice bundle includes a new legendary operator skin, blueprints for a legendary SMG "kitted for tactical close-range engagements" and a legendary assault rifle "with attachments that help keep you off the radar," as well as a free tier skip. Logging in during the event will also get you another 10 tier skips, meaning you'll be able to jump ahead by 11 ranks total for zero dollars.

The Max XP Weekend event will run from Friday, February 18 at 10 am PST / 1 pm EST / 6 pm GMT to the same time on Tuesday, February 22. On top of getting your free bundle and tier skips, you'll also be able to make a whole lot of progress fast: playing Call of Duty Warzone or Vanguard during the weekend will reward double Regular XP, Weapon XP, Operator XP, and Battle Pass XP, as well as double Clan XP if you're playing Vanguard.

Activision is offering the suite of goodies to players as a gesture of appreciation for their "patience over this past month and beyond," likely referring to both the delayed start of Warzone season 2 and broader issues which have surfaced since the launch of Warzone Pacific. The developers themselves have said they're not happy with the current "bloated" state of Warzone , though hopefully the impending arrival of Call of Duty Warzone 2 later this year will give them a fresh start.

