The new Call of Duty Vanguard ammo types are set to redefine the way players play COD multiplayer, altering the effects of your weapon and the damage it does. But what exactly are the effects, and how do you tell your FNJ from your Frangible? We've laid out all the Vanguard ammo types here, so you know what you're loading when you wander into the warzone.

All Call of Duty Vanguard ammo types

(Image credit: Activision)

At time of writing there are seven special ammo types that we know of available in Call of Duty Vanguard, though there may be more added prior or even after the game's release. So far the ones we know of are as follows:

Armor Piercing: Increased damage against vehicles and killstreak-related objects.

Increased damage against vehicles and killstreak-related objects. FMJ: Increased bullet penetration.

Increased bullet penetration. Frangible: Increased flinch on target, hitting legs slows movement, delays target healing.

Increased flinch on target, hitting legs slows movement, delays target healing. Incendiary: Adds additional incendiary-type damage.

Adds additional incendiary-type damage. Hollow Point: Does regular damage against enemy limbs, as opposed to reduced damage.

Does regular damage against enemy limbs, as opposed to reduced damage. Lengthened: Increased velocity.

Increased velocity. Subsonic: Doesn't reveal player's position on the minimap.

How to change ammo types

(Image credit: Activision)

As far as we know from information from Activision's dev blog, ammo types are changed in the Call of Duty Vanguard multiplayer via the "Gunsmith" - effectively the loadout customisation option in the main menu that all COD players are likely familiar with at this point. Vanguard appears to treat ammo types as its own kind of attachment, which makes sense considering that FNJ and Frangible bullets were attachment options in previous Call of Duty games.

How do Vanguard ammo types work in Warzone?

(Image credit: Activision)

We don't know how these changes will affect ammo collection within the game, if collecting raw ammo will effectively convert it to the gun's ammo type while in multiplayer. It's also not been made clear whether these changes will appear in Call of Duty Warzone, or even if they'll be implemented retroactively on older weapons… from decades in the future. This timeline is a mess. However, we do have some information to go on: the new Warzone STG 44 has a blueprint unlockable that places an ammo type in the Laser attachment slot. This may set the precedent for how Warzone plans to incorporate ammo types, or it may be a one-off; time will tell.

Whatever the case, we'll update this guide as more information emerges approaching the game's launch.