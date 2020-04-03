Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 intel locations: A complete guide to all the remastered campaign collectibles

There's 45 Modern Warfare 2 intel locations to be found during the single player campaign and thanks to the new Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remaster, players are jumping back into the fray on PS4, with Xbox One and PC launching at the end of April. There's two trophies related to the Modern Warfare 2 intel – Leave No Stone Unturned and Drive By (collect 22 and 45 pieces of intel respectively) so if you're playing through the game for the first time, read on for our complete Modern Warfare 2 intel locations guide.

Modern Warfare 2 Remastered intel guide

To make the most out of this guide to all of the Modern Warfare 2 intel locations, use the navigation bar on the left-hand side of the page. The guide will be broken down by mission, with specific instructions for each piece of intel. Intel pieces 1-24 are on this page, then jump to Modern Warfare 2 intel page two for intel 25-45.

Mission 1: S.S.D.D.

S.S.D.D. 1/1: Modern Warfare 2 intel 1/45

(Image credit: Activision)

In the very first tutorial mission, you can find one lone piece of intel. Once you've provided the gun training and thrown a grenade at the targets, before you go down the stairs to The Pit, turn around. Inside the tent in the opposite corner is the first piece of intel on a table.

Team Player

Team Player 1/2: Modern Warfare 2 intel 2/45

(Image credit: Activision)

Now you're into the proper missions, the second intel can be found inside the school on the mission Team Player. Play through the mission until your vehicle gets hit by an RPG, then you'll come across a school. Clear the ground floor, head up the stairs, then clear the enemies all shooting out of the windows. As you turn the corner, Sgt. Foley will say he saw one head into the classroom. The next piece of intel will be on a white table with a green chair on the right-hand side.

Team Player 2/2: Modern Warfare 2 intel 3/45

(Image credit: Activision)

The third piece of intel is just a few steps away. Kill any remaining enemies, leave the school, and you'll see the laptop on a brown crate next to an ammo box.

Cliffhanger

Cliffhanger 1/3: Modern Warfare 2 intel 4/45

(Image credit: Activision)

Play through the mission until you shoot the second pair of enemies in stealth and you split up with Captain MacTavish. Dead ahead, you'll be able to see a guard tower through the blizzard. Kill any enemies in the immediate area then climb the ladder to find the first piece of intel on the catwalk.

Cliffhanger 2/3: Modern Warfare 2 intel 5/45

(Image credit: Activision)

After you place the C4 and MacTavish tells you to race him to the hangar, you can grab the next piece of intel. You're meant to meet him behind the first hangar on your left along the airstrip, but instead of going there, keep going past the second hangar then take an immediate left turn and go to the back of that hangar. Inside will be two engineers working on a vehicle. Shoot them both – don't worry, killing one won't alert the other – then smash the glass window with your melee attack to pick up the intel sat on a barrel.

Cliffhanger 3/3: Modern Warfare 2 intel 6/45

(Image credit: Activision)

This one is a bit of a pain. Play until the section where yourself and MacTavish are on snowmobiles with enemies gunning for you from every direction. When you're given the on-screen prompt "press L2 to shoot" and MacTavish says "Don't slow down! Keep moving or you're dead!", you should be able to see a rickety wooden fence in front of you.

Make an immediate left turn at this fence and in front of you will be a cluster of trees, with paths either to the left or the right. Slowly drive into these trees – the objective marker should be approximately 1810m away at this point – and bear slightly to the right. You should be able to see the intel on the ground by the base of a tree, as shown in the image above. You don't need to hold down any button to pick it up, just drive over it.

No Russian

There are no pieces of intel in No Russian, so you can play through this mission however you like.

Takedown

Takedown 1/4: Modern Warfare 2 intel 7/45

(Image credit: Activision)

Play through the opening sequence until you get to the point where you jump into the favela with Meat and Royce. Fight through the favela along the left-hand side until you reach a clearing with a Brazil flag hanging from one of the huts. Enter the hut to the right of this, with some football graffiti on the wall next to it, and the first piece of intel is on a table in the room at the back.

Takedown 2/4: Modern Warfare 2 intel 8/45

(Image credit: Activision)

After you pass the fence with the rabid dog behind, clear the enemies and climb the stairs, then take a left. Fight through the enemies until the path forces you to take a U-turn. There should be another Brazil flag hanging from a balcony on your left-hand side, while in front of you there should be a ladder. Climb the ladder and the intel is on a table through the open door in front of you, provided you've killed the enemy inside.

Takedown 3/4: Modern Warfare 2 intel 9/45

(Image credit: Activision)

Immediately after grabbing the second intel, head south-west (towards the objective) and there should be a brick building on your left. Go up the stairs to the door with the football graffiti to the side and the third intel is in the dining room on a small coffee table.

Takedown 4/4: Modern Warfare 2 intel 10/45

(Image credit: Activision)

Keep fighting through the favela until you reach a section with a burning car blocking most of the path. Go past and enter the immediate door on your left. Walk down the stairs and the final piece of intel for this mission will be on a coffee table by the bed.

Wolverines

Wolverines 1/4: Modern Warfare 2 intel 11/45

(Image credit: Activision)

Play until you reach the alley behind Joe's Diner, when some enemies jump out of a truck in the car park in front of you. Kill them all, followed by the ones inside the gas station next door, then enter the gas station to find the intel on the counter between the tills.

Wolverines 2/4: Modern Warfare 2 intel 12/45

(Image credit: Activision)

Continue with the mission until you get the objective to secure Burger Town. Run over there, clear the enemies from inside, then head to the garbage disposal area to the left of the main entrance. Approach the big dumpster and you'll be able to see the next intel inside.

Wolverines 3/4: Modern Warfare 2 intel 13/45

(Image credit: Activision)

Immediately afterwards, go east to Taco To-Go. Smash a window and climb through to find another intel on a table.

Wolverines 4/4: Modern Warfare 2 intel 14/45

(Image credit: Activision)

Now run north, through Nate's and to the CRB bank on the other side. The final intel on this mission is left of Customer Service, under the Online Banking sign.

The Hornet's Nest

The Hornet's Nest 1/4: Modern Warfare 2 intel 15/45

(Image credit: Activision)

After you've destroyed the two technicals in the first combat sequence, enter the house with the yellow wall and two barred windows, with the low cinderblock wall around the front. The first intel is on the kitchen table inside.

The Hornet's Nest 2/4: Modern Warfare 2 intel 16/45

(Image credit: Activision)

After the flaming truck passes you, take a left turn and kill all the enemies in the clearing with the basketball hoop. Right before you go up the stairs at the other side, the next intel is behind the washing machine on a green barrel.

The Hornet's Nest 3/4: Modern Warfare 2 intel 17/45

(Image credit: Activision)

Once you've cleared the intersection in the following combat area, you'll see Pelayo's ice cream shop on the right-hand side. Enter the building and go up the stairs, then take a right and go into the next building with some enemies in. Kill them all, then go up the following stairs in the yellow room with the cracked walls. You'll find the intel on a table upstairs.

The Hornet's Nest 4/4: Modern Warfare 2 intel 18/45

(Image credit: Activision)

When Nikolai attempts to land but is pushed back to the second rendesvouz point, clear all the enemies around the football pitch, then walk behind the goal at the other end. The final intel is inside the window behind it.

Exodus

Exodus 1/3: Modern Warfare 2 intel 19/45

(Image credit: Activision)

Follow your squad through the houses until you reach the Garden Villas Apartment Complex. On the right-hand side of the driveway into the building is a security office; intel number one is on the table in the corner.

Exodus 2/3: Modern Warfare 2 intel 20/45

(Image credit: Activision)

Fight up the street until you reach the Arcadia checkpoint. On the right-hand side, just past the large fountain, there's a security office. Head inside and turn around to find the intel next to the door on a table.

Exodus 3/3: Modern Warfare 2 intel 21/45

(Image credit: Activision)

Cross the bridge into Arcadia and enter the second house on the right-hand side of the street. Go upstairs and the intel will be on a sofa on the landing.

The Only Easy Day... Was Yesterday

The Only Easy Day Was Yesterday 1/3: Modern Warfare 2 intel 22/45

(Image credit: Activision)

When you've saved the first room of hostages and climbed the stairs to deck two, check the shelves against the wall on your left for the first intel.

The Only Easy Day Was Yesterday 2/3: Modern Warfare 2 intel 23/45

(Image credit: Activision)

After you've cleared the second room of hostages and blown up plan B, kill the enemies along the deck. Before you climb the stairs to the third deck, check the shelves in the room to the side of the stairs for the next intel.

The Only Easy Day Was Yesterday 3/3: Modern Warfare 2 intel 24/45

(Image credit: Activision)

As you fight your way round deck three, after the helicopter arrives, you'll reach the first corner. Climb the stairs on your right, then go down the stairs inside the building. The final intel is underneath these stairs indoors.