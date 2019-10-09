Call of Duty Mobile hacks: What cheats are available?

As is the case with most online multiplayer games, there are a number of Call of Duty Mobile hacks and cheats available for players to use, and gain an unfair advantage. From things like aimbot to getting free COD points, COD Mobile has a hacker problem at the moment, and we've got some of the more popular Call of Duty Mobile cheats and hacks listed here.

Of course, we're not going to provide a way to download or install them. We don't condone hacking in any way and using any of these could cost you your account. So if you decide to seek out ways to use them, you do so at your own risk.

Aimbot

(Image credit: Activision)

Aimbotting is one of the most popular hacks in all online shooters, because it essentially allows players to get kills without trying. An aimbot will automatically track enemies and fire whenever they're in view, meaning it's almost impossible to kill someone who's aimbotting since they'll always know where you are and don't miss a shot.

Wallhacks

(Image credit: Activision)

In a similar fashion to aimbots – the two are often coupled together – wallhacks allow you to see enemies through walls. Some will show you extra information about the player you're tracking like how much health they have, and a wallhack is also harder to detect than aimbot, making it a popular choice for those looking for a smaller advantage.

Radar

(Image credit: Activision/ParkerTheSlayer (YouTube))

A radar hack in COD Mobile pretty much does what it says on the tin: hacks the radar/minimap so player locations become visible at all times. It's a step down from both aimbots and wallhacks but still provides a huge advantage to those that utilise it.

If you do find anyone using any of these COD Mobile hacks in-game, make sure you report them to maintain a fair playing field for everyone.