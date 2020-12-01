Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War fixes weapon XP rates

A brand new patch for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has arrived on all platforms, and it gives a big boost to weapon XP.

Previously, a common complaint about Black Ops Cold War's multiplayer and Zombies component was that weapons took far too long to level up through accumulated XP. Now, Treyarch has introduced changes so that "you’ll now level up your weapons and unlock more attachments faster than the previous standard rate in both MP and Zombies," per the Treyarch website.

Additionally, Treyarch has seen a positive reception to the recently-concluded Double XP period for Black Ops Cold War over the weekend. To thank everyone for their patience while weapon XP was being fixed, Treyarch will hold even more Double XP events for Black Ops Cold War throughout December.

It turns out there was actually a bug regarding weapon XP in the Zombies mode. Weapon XP wasn't entirely scaling up in relation to the higher waves that players reached, but now this has been fixed, meaning you'll be receiving the weapon XP you deserve for reaching higher rounds in Zombies.

Finally, there's a fix for a recent exploit in the Nuketown '84 map in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer. Over the weekend, players figured out that they could successfully reach an out-of-bounds area on the map without being penalized, but now Treyarch has closed this loophole for good.

We're right around the corner from Black Ops Cold War's debut multiplayer season kicking off this month. When the first season begins, Black Ops Cold War will begin crossing over with Call of Duty: Warzone, with content from the newer game coming to the battle royale spin-off.

