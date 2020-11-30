A Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War glitch takes you out of bounds on Nuketown.

The Call of Duty franchise has seen plenty of gameplay glitches in its time. Whether it be a Modern Warfare bug that lets you play in third-person , or a teleportation glitch that lets you travel halfway across the Warzone map. It looks like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is no stranger to gameplay glitches either.

A newly discovered Black Ops Cold War glitch on the Nuketown ‘84 allows you to stand in an out of bounds spot, giving you the perfect hiding spot from enemies. YouTuber Grrae’s Guides (via The Gamer)demonstrated the bug in-game in a new video, and all you have to do to get the glitch to work is run as fast as possible and slide to a specific location on the map.

According to the guide, you have to continue running to the designated spot to avoid the “restricted area” timer running down, and you should end up directly next to a cactus. But you can also take this glitch a bit further by running alongside the cactus to the opposite side allowing you to stand in a place where you’d unlikely be seen, as well as giving you the perfect angle on enemies. It’s a bit of a cheese glitch, but we expect it will be patched away soon enough, so you don’t have to worry about spawn campers.

The Nuketown ‘84 map was added to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on November 24 and brought a brand-new ‘80s aesthetic.