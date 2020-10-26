Call of Duty: Modern Warfare looks strangely good in a third-person glitch

If you've ever wondered what Call of Duty multiplayer looks like from a third-person perspective, wonder no more.

A newly-discovered bug in Modern Warfare's multiplayer mode shows what the game looks like when you accidentally get stuck in the third-person view. In the brief gameplay clip below, the player revives an ally, but then gets stuck playing from the third-person perspective, and they're forced to remain this way until they're killed.

It's a really weird look at a game gone wrong. The gameplay clip just above makes it look like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare might actually be fairly enjoyable in its own unique way in the third-person perspective, even though it's absolutely not meant to be played like that.

Oddly enough, the game focuses on the player character when they go to aim down their weapon's sights, meaning the background where enemy players are is all blurry. Talk about an added inconvenience. Thankfully this entire thing took place in the Survival Mode, in which a group of human players need to squad up and fend off incoming bots in waves.

Looking ahead for Call of Duty, there's now less than a month to go until Black Ops Cold War finally launches worldwide, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The game from Treyarch takes us back to the 1980s, and it's introducing a Zombies mode that's exclusive to PlayStation players for an entire year.

For a complete ranking of every Call of Duty game that's ever been released, check out our best Call of Duty games guide.