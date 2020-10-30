Call of Duty Warzone will start getting Black Ops Cold War content in December

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War releases November 13, but it won't start integrating with Call of Duty Warzone until sometime in December.

Activision revealed as much in its 2020 3rd quarter earnings call, where company president Rob Kostich discussed the future of the free-to-play Warzone and how it connects to the next mainline installment in the Call of Duty franchise. We'll learn more about all of this - potentially a more concrete release date - in the next couple of weeks, but for now we only know that Black Ops Cold War won't have a substantial impact on Warzone right at launch.

"All the awesome new Black Ops Cold War weapons and operators you unlock and your level 1 to 255 progression will be usable in Black Ops and in Warzone," Kostich said (Thanks GameSpot). "We expect Season 1 for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone to launch this December. And that's when you're going to be able to start to see the impact of Black Ops and Warzone really starting to work together in cool and fun ways. Again, [there are] a lot more details here, which we're going to reveal in the next week or two."

Warzone will start getting Black Ops Cold War content coinciding with the start of season 1 in December, but that doesn't mean the battle royale shooter is cutting ties with Modern Warfare. "One cool feature that players will see is that they'll be able to choose either their Black Ops Cold War loadout or their Modern Warfare loadout in Warzone for their gameplay," Kostich said.

