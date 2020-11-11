Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War file size is 190GB on Xbox Series X

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will take up just under 190GB of storage on your Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

A Reddit post published to the Xbox Series X subreddit has revealed that Activision’s latest Call of Duty game will be approximately 187.9GB to install upon release. To minimise file size, you’ll also be able to control what part of the game to install, so you can choose to go without Black Ops Zombies mode, saving you around 8GB of free space. Cold War also has an option to download HD texture packs, which comes in at a whopping 38GB, as well as ray-tracing data which comes in at around 12GB. Still, even without the optional texture packs and modes, the install size will still be massive.

Xbox Series X comes with a 1TB SSD already installed, so downloading Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will take up a fair bit of your storage. There's no word yet on the Xbox Series S file size, but considering the console has around 364GB of storage , let's hope that it's a fair bit smaller.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will launch on November 13 for all available platforms including the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. If you’re still on the lookout for a next gen console, we’ve got you covered with our PS5 deals , as well as our Xbox Series X deals .

