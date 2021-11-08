Call of Duty 2023 will apparently return to the Black Ops series

Call of Duty 2023 will reportedly return to the Black Ops world.

As you can see just below, a Twitter-based leaker with a recent reputation for leaking details about Call of Duty, such as Modern Warfare 2's campaign is back at it again. This time, the leaker in question is claiming that 2023's Call of Duty game will see a return to the Black Ops series previously spearheaded by Treyarch.

Additionally, the leaker claims that Call of Duty 2023 will be set in the near future. This is apparently similar to the upcoming Battlefield 2042, as the next game in EA's shooter series will feature slightly futuristic soldiers and technology, when it launches later this month.

Given what we know about the development rotation of Call of Duty, 2023's game should be developed by Treyarch, who previously worked on the four main Call of Duty: Black Ops games. 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was developed by Infinity Ward, 2020's Black Ops Cold War was developed by Treyarch, and 2021's new Call of Duty: Vanguard was headed up by Sledgehammer Games.

A previous report claimed that 2022's Call of Duty will be none other than Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, developed by Infinity Ward. If this is accurate, then it certainly paves the way for Treyarch to return in 2023 with a brand new Call of Duty game, which could very well be a new Black Ops game. Could the Black Ops series make a comeback with Call of Duty: Black Ops 5? We'll have to wait and see for a while longer to find out for sure.

