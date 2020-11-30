Where to buy Oculus Quest 2: The best prices and deals on Cyber Monday

Oculus Quest 2 prices have been the subject of plenty of online searches over the last few days and are especially hot right now for the Cyber Monday gaming deals. We have to be honest though, we haven't seen many drops at all, but the Oculus Quest 2 is still quite new and we might be waiting until next year before we get any massive deals. Actually, the very reasonably-priced VR headset has even sold out at some stores, so you might want t get one while you can.

We've trawled the net for the best remaining prices for you to buy the Oculus Quest 2 so you can experience Facebook's best foray into virtual reality yet for less. Oculus Quest 2 is a standalone virtual reality headset that offers some of the best selection of VR apps in the industry, and you can even plug it into a computer to access even more games and apps if you prefer. Either way, you can't beat this headset for instant immersion into the thrilling new medium of virtual reality.

The newly released device is a fantastic option for newcomers and those looking to get a great VR upgrade. More affordable than the Oculus Rift, the updated Quest model packs advanced processing power with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 platform, which is specifically designed for VR and mixed reality experiences. Offering sharper, more enhanced visuals to make the most of next-generation graphics, the Oculus Quest 2 is one of the more advanced headsets that won't royally break the bank (especially if you manage to find some Oculus Quest 2 deals).

While it did only just release in October, we could very well see some Oculus Quest 2 sales and offers crop up in the near future. If you're hoping to pick up this new headset, it's best to stay on top of all of the latest prices retailers are offering. The standard cost for the Quest 2 sits at £299 / $299 for the 64GB model, and £399 / $399 for the 256GB version, so make sure you're not paying more than the standard price for the headset by itself.

Where to buy Oculus Quest 2

Today's best Oculus Quest 2 deals Oculus Quest 2 - Advanced... Amazon Prime AU $479 View Deal Oculus Quest 2 - Advanced... Amazon Prime AU $639 View Deal

To add to the immersive experience, the headset features built-in speakers with 3D positional audio, so you'll hear sounds around you as you explore virtual worlds. The Quest 2's Touch controls have also been reworked with more advanced hand-tracking technology, so you can better interact with the games you play. To get a more detailed overview of the latest headset from Oculus and whether it's right for you, you can check out our Oculus Quest 2 review.