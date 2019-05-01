How to watch the Borderlands 3 gameplay reveal stream starting at 10 am PDT / 6 pm BST

The Borderlands 3 gameplay reveal stream begins today, and you can watch the whole thing right here. Gearbox has been teasing the hands-on gameplay since it gave Borderlands 3 its big debut at PAX East (which was also full of magic tricks and technical difficulties ), having shown off the game first via stylish pans through an intricate CGI sculpture, then through a cinematic trailer that properly introduced our new set of Vault Hunters. Now you'll be able to see what the game itself looks like in action.

The stream is set to start today at 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT / 6 pm BST. Once it begins, you can catch the whole thing in the above embed of the official Gearbox Twitch channel. Gearbox has teased that it will invite several Twitch streamers to broadcast their gameplay during the reveal event, and the Borderlands 3 Twitch extension will even give you the chance to earn some of the loot they find once the full game arrives in September (always nice to have a nest egg waiting for you).

What specifically will we see in the Borderlands 3 gameplay reveal? Gearbox is keeping some surprises in store, but there's a very good chance that we'll get a look at how the game fares in single-player as well as co-op, not to mention some insight into the skill trees for each of the four characters. Whatever you need to spec into to make Moze the Gunner ride in her mech at all times, I'm all for it.