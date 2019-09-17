Borderlands 3 bosses: A guide to some of the toughest enemies in the game

There's plenty of Borderlands 3 bosses to tackle throughout the game, from NOGs to enormous electric balls of death. If you're struggling with any of the really tough bosses in Borderlands 3, then we can help you out because we've got a number of tips for the big bad guys here. Read on for all of our Borderlands 3 boss guides.

Borderlands 3 tips | Borderlands 3 Shift Codes | Borderlands 3 patch notes | Borderlands 3 legendaries | Best Borderlands 3 guns | Best Borderlands 3 character | Borderlands 3 Typhon Logs | Borderlands 3 Eridian writing | Borderlands 3 how to emote | Borderlands 3 ending

Killavolt

(Image credit: 2K Games)

You'll come up against Killavolt in Lectra City, when you get to the end of the aptly named "Kill Killavolt" quest for Moxxi. He can be a right pain in the backside though, so follow our Borderlands 3 Killavolt guide for some tips.

Captain Traunt

(Image credit: 2K Games)

Captain Traunt is the boss at the end of the Athenas planet, and he's a combination of all three types of heavy enemies; incendiary, corrosive, and shock. You have to fight him in an enormous courtyard with a number of smaller enemies spawning throughout the fight, so our Borderlands 3 Captain Traunt guide has some helpful tips for you.

Katagawa Ball

(Image credit: 2K Games)

Skywell-27 is a fantastic planet to run around and explore, but right after Rhys sticks it to the man and blows up Zanara, ol' Katagawa – who you've only heard on your comms until this point – emerges in control of an enormous death sphere. Called the Katagawa Ball, it can prove to be a seriously tricky fight if you don't know exactly what to do. Our Borderlands 3 Katagawa Ball fight has a number of tips you can use to get through it.

Check out our Borderlands 3 review, or watch our Borderlands story recap video to catch up on everything that's happened so far.