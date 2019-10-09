Borderlands 3 Amara skill tree: perfect the best Amara build

The best Borderlands 3 Amara build depends on mastering her three skill tree branches – Brawl, Mystical Assault, and Fist of the Elements. Each gives her a potential different action skills, well over a dozen ways to tune their effects and a range of passive bonuses to help out. It makes her one of the most customizable Vault Hunters and finding the best Amara build relies on you understanding all her abilities in Borderlands 3.

If you're feeling the Siren option as a character then here's everything you need to know about Borderlands 3 Amara the Siren's skill tree.

Borderlands 3 Amara skill tree: Brawl branch

Action Skill

Phaseslam: Amara leaps into the air and slams the ground, dealing damage to all nearby enemies and knocking them up.

Skills

One With Nature : Amara gains increased max health and elemental damage resistance to her action skill element.

: Amara gains increased max health and elemental damage resistance to her action skill element. Personal Space : Amara's weapon shots deal bonus damage based on the distance to her target. The closer the target, the greater the bonus.

: Amara's weapon shots deal bonus damage based on the distance to her target. The closer the target, the greater the bonus. Clarity : Amara constantly regenerates health. The lower her health, the more powerful the regeneration. After using an action skill, this bonus is doubled for a few seconds.

: Amara constantly regenerates health. The lower her health, the more powerful the regeneration. After using an action skill, this bonus is doubled for a few seconds. Arms Deal : Amara deals increased splash damage and takes reduced splash damage.

: Amara deals increased splash damage and takes reduced splash damage. Root to Rise : Amara gains increased max health.

: Amara gains increased max health. Helping Hands : For a few seconds after using her action skill, Amara's arms remain active and grant her damage reduction.

: For a few seconds after using her action skill, Amara's arms remain active and grant her damage reduction. Mindfulness : Whenever Amara takes damage, she gains a stack of Mindfulness. For every stack of Mindfulness, Amara gains improved shield regeneration delay and movement speed. Stacks decay after a few seconds.

: Whenever Amara takes damage, she gains a stack of Mindfulness. For every stack of Mindfulness, Amara gains improved shield regeneration delay and movement speed. Stacks decay after a few seconds. Find Your Center : Amara gains increased melee damage. Additionally, for a few seconds after using her action skill, Amara gains increased melee range.

: Amara gains increased melee damage. Additionally, for a few seconds after using her action skill, Amara gains increased melee range. Vigor : Killing an enemy with Amara's action skill grants all allies increased movement speed for a few seconds. This effect stacks.

: Killing an enemy with Amara's action skill grants all allies increased movement speed for a few seconds. This effect stacks. Samsara : Whenever Amara deals damage to an enemy with her action skill, she adds a stack of Samsara. For every stack of Samsara. Amara gains increased gun damage and health regeneration for a few seconds. Stacks decay after a few seconds.

: Whenever Amara deals damage to an enemy with her action skill, she adds a stack of Samsara. For every stack of Samsara. Amara gains increased gun damage and health regeneration for a few seconds. Stacks decay after a few seconds. Do Unto Others : Whenever an enemy damages Amara, she automatically throws an energy orb back at them, dealing action skill elemental damage. This skill has a short cooldown.

: Whenever an enemy damages Amara, she automatically throws an energy orb back at them, dealing action skill elemental damage. This skill has a short cooldown. Job Cross : Whenever Amara deals melee damage to an enemy, she gains increased action skill damage and increased weapon damage for a few seconds.

: Whenever Amara deals melee damage to an enemy, she gains increased action skill damage and increased weapon damage for a few seconds. Guardian Angel : When Amara enters Fight For Your Life, she immediately gains a Second Wind, restores her health, and creates an action skill elemental nova that knocks back nearby enemies. This skill has a long cooldown.

: When Amara enters Fight For Your Life, she immediately gains a Second Wind, restores her health, and creates an action skill elemental nova that knocks back nearby enemies. This skill has a long cooldown. Blitz: Melee override. Press the melee button to make Amara dash a short distance forward and perform a special melee strike, dealing elemental melee damage. If a Blitz melee attack kills an enemy, Blitz's cooldown is immediately reset.

Action Skill Augments

Blight Tiger : Converts Amara's action skill to corrosive damage. This does not take effect until after Amara uses her action skill.

: Converts Amara's action skill to corrosive damage. This does not take effect until after Amara uses her action skill. Fracture : Amara summons a handful of fists that erupt from the ground, dealing damage to enemies in front of Amara.

: Amara summons a handful of fists that erupt from the ground, dealing damage to enemies in front of Amara. Revelation : Amara's action skill now creates a nova when it damages enemies, dealing damage to nearby enemies.

: Amara's action skill now creates a nova when it damages enemies, dealing damage to nearby enemies. Downfall : Amara leaps into the air and shoots an elemental beam below her briefly, followed by a slam.

: Amara leaps into the air and shoots an elemental beam below her briefly, followed by a slam. Glamour: Enemies damaged by Amara's action skill become confused and temporarily attack their allies. However, action skill cooldown is increased. If Amara targets an enemy with Phasegrasp, enemies near the grasped target are confused as well.

Borderlands 3 Amara skill tree: Mystical Assault branch

Action Skill

Phasecast: Amara sends forward an astral projection of herself, dealing damage to everything in its path.

Skills

Do Harm : killing an enemy grants Amara a stack of Rush. Activating her action skill consumes all Rush stacks. For every stack of Rush consumed, Amara's action skill damage is temporarily increased.

: killing an enemy grants Amara a stack of Rush. Activating her action skill consumes all Rush stacks. For every stack of Rush consumed, Amara's action skill damage is temporarily increased. Fast Hand(s) : Amara's reload speed, weapon swap speed, and mode switch speed are improved.

: Amara's reload speed, weapon swap speed, and mode switch speed are improved. Violent Tapestry : Applying an elemental effect grants Amara a stack of Rush. Activating her action skill consumes all Rush stacks. For every stack of Rush consumed, Amara's elemental effect chance is temporarily increased.

: Applying an elemental effect grants Amara a stack of Rush. Activating her action skill consumes all Rush stacks. For every stack of Rush consumed, Amara's elemental effect chance is temporarily increased. Alacrity : Amara gains increased reload speed for every stack of Rush. After consuming Rush stacks, this bonus is increased for a few seconds.

: Amara gains increased reload speed for every stack of Rush. After consuming Rush stacks, this bonus is increased for a few seconds. Transcend : Amara gains increased accuracy and critical hit bonus for a few seconds after activating her action skill.

: Amara gains increased accuracy and critical hit bonus for a few seconds after activating her action skill. Restless : Amara gains increased action skill cooldown rate.

: Amara gains increased action skill cooldown rate. Ascendant : All action skill augments gain increased effects.

: All action skill augments gain increased effects. From Rest : Amara gains improved fire rate and charge time.

: Amara gains improved fire rate and charge time. Laid Bare : Enemies take increased damage from all sources for a few seconds after being damaged by Amara's action skill.

: Enemies take increased damage from all sources for a few seconds after being damaged by Amara's action skill. Wrath : Amara gains increased gun damage. This effect is increased after she activates her action skill for a few seconds.

: Amara gains increased gun damage. This effect is increased after she activates her action skill for a few seconds. Remnant : When Amara kills an enemy with a gun or action skill, she creates a homing projectile that seeks out a new enemy dealing her action skill elemental damage. Any overkill damage is added to the projectile's damage.

: When Amara kills an enemy with a gun or action skill, she creates a homing projectile that seeks out a new enemy dealing her action skill elemental damage. Any overkill damage is added to the projectile's damage. Awakening : Amara's Rush stacks gain increased effectiveness.

: Amara's Rush stacks gain increased effectiveness. Avatar: Amara's action skill can be activated while it's cooling down. This skill may only be used once per completed cooldown. Additionally, increases Amara's max Rush stacks.

Action Skill Augments

Soul Sap : A portion of all damage dealt by Amara's action skill is returned to her or a nearby ally as health.

: A portion of all damage dealt by Amara's action skill is returned to her or a nearby ally as health. Reverberation : Amara sends forward an astral projection of herself, dealing damage to everything in its path. Astral Projection deals increased damage for every enemy it hits.

: Amara sends forward an astral projection of herself, dealing damage to everything in its path. Astral Projection deals increased damage for every enemy it hits. Stillness of Mind : Enemies damaged by Amara's action skill become phaselocked until they are damaged or the duration ends. However, action skill cooldown is increased. If Amara targets an enemy with Phasegrasp, enemies near the grasped target are phaselocked.

: Enemies damaged by Amara's action skill become phaselocked until they are damaged or the duration ends. However, action skill cooldown is increased. If Amara targets an enemy with Phasegrasp, enemies near the grasped target are phaselocked. Deliverance : Amara sends forward an astral projection of herself, dealing damage to everything in its path. Whenever Amara's astral projection hits an enemy, it releases homing elemental projectiles that trigger her action skill elemental effect on enemies.

: Amara sends forward an astral projection of herself, dealing damage to everything in its path. Whenever Amara's astral projection hits an enemy, it releases homing elemental projectiles that trigger her action skill elemental effect on enemies. Tandava: Amara sends forward an astral projection of herself. When it hits a target, it explodes, damaging all nearby enemies.

Borderlands 3 Amara skill tree: Fist of the Elements branch

Action Skill

Phasegrasp: Amara summons a giant fist that bursts from the ground and locks the targeted enemy in place for a few seconds. Some enemies are immune to being grasped and instantly take damage instead.

Skills

Anima : Amara's elemental effects deal increased damage over time and have increased duration. Her action skill elemental effect deals further increased damage.

: Amara's elemental effects deal increased damage over time and have increased duration. Her action skill elemental effect deals further increased damage. Steady Hand(s) : Amara gains increased weapon handling and accuracy.

: Amara gains increased weapon handling and accuracy. Infusion : Convert a portion of damage dealt by Amara's weapons into her action skill element.

: Convert a portion of damage dealt by Amara's weapons into her action skill element. Tempest : Amara deals increased elemental damage. Shock damage is further increased.

: Amara deals increased elemental damage. Shock damage is further increased. Illuminated Fist : Amara gains increased melee damage and her melee damage is converted to her action skill element.

: Amara gains increased melee damage and her melee damage is converted to her action skill element. Wildfire : Whenever Amara applies an elemental effect to an enemy, it has a chance to spread to a nearby enemy.

: Whenever Amara applies an elemental effect to an enemy, it has a chance to spread to a nearby enemy. Dread : Amara's gun damage is increased for a few seconds after an enemy is grasped. Whenever any player kills a grasped enemy, their current weapon is instantly reloaded.

: Amara's gun damage is increased for a few seconds after an enemy is grasped. Whenever any player kills a grasped enemy, their current weapon is instantly reloaded. Indiscriminate : Amara's bullets that damage enemies have a chance to ricochet and deal increased damage to other nearby enemies. Ricochet chance and damage are increased if the target is currently affected by Phasegrasp or Stillness of Mind.

: Amara's bullets that damage enemies have a chance to ricochet and deal increased damage to other nearby enemies. Ricochet chance and damage are increased if the target is currently affected by Phasegrasp or Stillness of Mind. Deep Well : Amara gains increased magazine size with elemental weapons.

: Amara gains increased magazine size with elemental weapons. Catharsis : Whenever Amara triggers an elemental effect on an enemy, when that enemies dies that enemy explodes, dealing her attuned element damage along with any other element that is currently inflicted upon that enemy. This skill has a short cooldown.

: Whenever Amara triggers an elemental effect on an enemy, when that enemies dies that enemy explodes, dealing her attuned element damage along with any other element that is currently inflicted upon that enemy. This skill has a short cooldown. Sustainment : Amara gains life steal whenever she deals elemental damage with her weapon.

: Amara gains life steal whenever she deals elemental damage with her weapon. Conflux : Whenever Amara applies an elemental effect to an enemy, she gains a chance to randomly electrocute, burn, or melt that enemy.

: Whenever Amara applies an elemental effect to an enemy, she gains a chance to randomly electrocute, burn, or melt that enemy. Forceful Expression: Amara's guns deal bonus elemental damage based on her action skill element.

Action Skill Augments

Soulfire : Converts Amara's action skill to fire damage. This does not take effect until after Amara uses her action skill.

: Converts Amara's action skill to fire damage. This does not take effect until after Amara uses her action skill. The Eternal Fist : Amara summons a giant fist that bursts from the ground and locks the targeted enemy in place for a few seconds. Whenever the grasped enemy is killed, up to three new targets can be sought out and grasped.

: Amara summons a giant fist that bursts from the ground and locks the targeted enemy in place for a few seconds. Whenever the grasped enemy is killed, up to three new targets can be sought out and grasped. Allure : Amara's action skill creates singularities that pull in enemies.

: Amara's action skill creates singularities that pull in enemies. Ties that Bind : Amara summons a giant fist that bursts from the ground and locks the targeted enemy in place for a few seconds. Enemies near the grasped target are linked, and any damage dealt to a linked target is shared between all other linked targets.

: Amara summons a giant fist that bursts from the ground and locks the targeted enemy in place for a few seconds. Enemies near the grasped target are linked, and any damage dealt to a linked target is shared between all other linked targets. Fist Over Matter: Amara summons a giant fist that bursts from the ground and locks the targeted enemy in place for a few seconds. After grasping the targeted enemy, large fists appear and constantly smash the area, dealing damage to nearby enemies.

