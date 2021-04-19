Black Ops Cold War's new season 3 multiplayer maps revealed

Treyarch and Activision have revealed four new multiplayer maps coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War season 3.

Black Ops Cold War season 3 kicks off Thursday, April 22, and arriving launch week is Yamantau, a new 6v6 map set in a dilapidated Soviet observatory. Some of Yamantau's environments include a giant downed satellite dish, snowy observatory interiors, and broken catwalks.

Diesel is another new map coming to Black Ops Cold War season 3's launch week, but here you're sweating out the competition in a small southwestern American town with a gas station and some surrounding buildings. This one's available in 6v6 rounds as well as 2v2 and 3v3 Gunfights.

Sometime later in season 3 we're getting Standoff, a classic Black Ops 2 map making its return for Black Ops Cold War. The medium-sized 6v6 map facilitates the same three-lane battles you'll remember from Black Ops Cold War, but don't spend too much time waxing nostalgic, as you'll need your wits about you if you want to survive Standoff.

Finally, Duga is an "expansive" multi-team map set in the Ural mountains. Treyarch says Duga is a suitable map no matter your playstyle, "whether you prefer to move through the central admin offices for close-range battles, or work your way around the perimeter through the bus depot to the chemical processing plant for long-range battles." This map isn't hitting Black Ops Cold War proper until mid-season 3, but you can check it out in Black Ops Cold War Zombies at launch week.

