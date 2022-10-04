Black Friday PS5 deals in Australia: what to expect in 2022

The Black Friday PS5 deals in Australia will be bigger than ever this year - the relentless march of time will do that. Just by default, the PS5 gear, games, and accessories markets are bigger than ever before now we are basically a whole two years into the console's life.

This means that while it might seem harder than ever to see the wood for the trees in this year's Black Friday PS5 deals, the choice will be greater than ever and we, the shoppers, are more likely than ever to win out and get great discounts on things we've kept eyes on all year. From snagging a cheap PS5 game bargain, to saving big on something more premium like a TV or monitor, the Black Friday PS5 deals are the best place to be to save money on cool stuff.

While last year saw some awesome Black Friday PS5 deals on SSDs, hard drives, headsets, and more, we're thinking the deals will be bigger this time around. And also, due to the cost of living challenges around the world, potentially more attractive with retailers being conscious of shoppers' being careful with their money.

And we all know how this goes too: the deals will come early and last for a long time. While Black Friday suggests one day of madness, we all know it's weeks and weeks of deals as retailers try to outdo each other over and over. To try and get ahead of all this madness, we're putting together this page right here to try and sort the wheat from the chaff, and guide you on when the deals are coming, and where's best to look. Keep this page close from now on as we'll be regularly updating it and filling it with timely info, and, of course, the Black Friday PS5 deals themselves.

When do the Black Friday PS5 deals begin? Given the big day's habit of being a precise day - the Friday after the US celebration of Thanksgiving - we know that the Black Friday PS5 deals will properly kick off on Friday, November 25, 2022. This is the day many retailers still go biggest on, so expect many of the best offers to sell out quickly. However, we've all seen this movie before: every year Black Friday deals drop earlier and earlier and it'll be wise to pay close attention to those things you have your eye on from mid-October. Black Friday is still a relatively new phenomenon in Australia, but given the uptake over the last few years, you can expect Aussie retailers to give it a proper song and dance this year. With Black Friday itself now a multiple-day/week-long affair, the extended deals period around it also extends - so be alert and ready to strike!

Last year's best Black Friday PS5 deals in Australia

There were a whole host of Black Friday PS5 deals last year, covering basically everything - you think of it, it was there. Below are a bunch of the best from last year and our words on them from the time they were live - this will give you a glimpse into the kind of deals that will come up this year and the depth and spread of the price cuts.

(opens in new tab) PS5 DualSense wireless controller | AU$109.95 starting from AU$79

If you've been holding out for a sale to grab a second controller (all the better for some Sackboy local co-op) now's the time to bite. The white and black controllers are AU$79, but for AU$89 you can also get the cosmic red edition, which usually costs AU$119.95.

(opens in new tab) PS5 game bargains | starting from AU$49

If you've got a PS5 but have baulked at the next-gen price hike, then your patience is now rewarded: PS5 games are going super cheap, including: Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart | AU$124.95 AU$59

Sackboy A Big Adventure | AU$109.95 AU$54

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut | AU$124.95 AU$76

The Nioh Collection | AU$124.95 AU$65

Spider-Man Miles Morales | AU$94.95 AU$52

Death Stranding Director's Cut | AU$79.95 AU$54

Destruction AllStars | AU$39.95 AU$24

