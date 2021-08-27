Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals 2021: where to find the best bundles in November

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are some of the most widely sought-after offers when those November discounts roll in. 2021's offers promise to be no different, after we've seen very few bundles actually hit the shelves in the US this year. While stock is still far more stable than it was this time last year, there are very few Nintendo Switch deals to be found stateside.

However, even last year's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals managed to offer a handful of bundles - and that was during a significant stock drought. Now that consoles are readily available on the shelves, and considering we'll be seeing the new Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders coming to fruition in October, it's likely that we'll see far more offers in 2021.

That new OLED model may not immediately replace the standard Nintendo Switch, which means there will still be offers on the previous model come November. At $349.99 / £309.99 there's still a price jump here, with the standard device available for $299.99 / £279.99. However, with only a $50 difference between the two, retailers will still be happy to cut those costs to entice more budget-minded shoppers to their shelves this year.

We're rounding up all our predictions for this year's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals right here, showing you where to find all the biggest discounts and when to expect the savings to appear.

When will Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals start? We've been seeing Black Friday deals starting earlier and earlier in recent times, with last year's stretched timeline kicking things off as soon as October. That was largely due to the surge in online retail brought on by the global pandemic. However, this surge has caused overall growth online, which means we're expecting to see retailers offering early discounts well ahead of the official November 26 start date. However, Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals are often reserved for blockbuster sales. That means we're likely to only see console bundles or straight discounts on the devices themselves at the start of Thanksgiving week at the earliest. Last year, Best Buy launched one of the only bundles we saw over the whole period during this timeframe. The Mario Kart 8 bundle proved exceedingly popular when launched days ahead of the sale itself, and remained sold out throughout the weekend. That means we'd recommend keeping a close eye out for discounts in the days leading up to Black Friday.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals: what to expect

(Image credit: Nintendo)

2021 is going to be an interesting year for Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. With three models on the market by the time November 26 rolls around, all of different ages, discounts may not be as uniform as they have been in previous offers.

Last year, for example, there was only one Nintendo Switch bundle doing the rounds throughout the sale event. You could pick up a console, a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online subscription for $299.99 last year. That's the MSRP of the console itself, a price that remains the best we've seen in a long time.

With more stock on the shelves and an OLED model competing at a similar price point, it's likely we'll see far more bundles in 2021. Games like The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury have topped the charts in 2021 and are likely contenders for this year's Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundles. However, older titles like Breath of the Wild and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate still remain popular whenever they hit their own discounts as well.

In the UK, however, Currys has already been leading the way with some excellent bundles, regularly offering half-priced games throughout 2021. Amazon Prime Day also gave us an insight into how Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals may play out in the UK. The Nintendo Switch Lite itself was dropped to £179, a £20 discount that we've seen a few times throughout the year and is likely to return in November.

In fact, the Nintendo Switch Lite has been seeing some significant discounts and bundles in sales events on both sides of the pond. Prime Day also introduced a Switch Lite bundle at Amazon that included a free 128GB memory card on selected colors.

We may see more direct discounts on that $199 / £199 Nintendo Switch Lite price tag in November, then, so if you're looking to spend as little as possible, handheld-only is likely to be the way forwards.

We'll also be seeing all the regular savings on the best Nintendo Switch accessories and some healthy Nintendo Switch game sales as well. Expect a $59.99 price tag on the Pro Controller at Amazon and a $69 cost for Joy-Con at Walmart. These are tried and tested offers that return sale after sale, so we would be surprised if prices dropped further in 2021.

