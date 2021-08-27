Black Friday gaming monitor deals 2021: the best discounts on dazzling displays

Black Friday gaming monitor deals are the best way to power up your panel for your gaming battle station or workstation of choice. Regardless of your preference, there's sure to be some exceptional discounts on some of the best gaming monitors, from the best cheap gaming monitors to the best 4K monitors for gaming.

We understand that Black Friday isn't quite at our door just yet, but it's undoubtedly the deals-centre of the year so remains the time to make such larger purchases. As a result, we're getting in ahead of time and ensuring you can get your eye, no matter your budget, desires, or needs.

Of course, it isn't always about PC gaming monitors, it's becoming increasingly prevalent for console gamers to make use of panels made for the newest generation of systems. That's right, there's increasing demand out there for the best Xbox Series X monitor and best PS5 monitor as well.

This is because these consoles are capable of 4K 120FPS (or 8K60) through HDMI 2.1 port. It's currently more commonplace for monitors to be able to achieve these feats rather than larger TVs built for gaming, though the best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X is certainly capable, it may be pricier than a monitor in a smaller form factor for similar performance.

Whether you're interested in something ultrawide, high refresh rate, or looking for the best curved gaming monitor, you're sure to find something stellar in the Black Friday gaming monitor deals when the day arrives. Keep in mind, however, you'll need a plan. Those with strategy end up one step ahead of the fierce competition as they know where to look - and often when.

Early Black Friday gaming monitor deals

It's trickier to define what makes a stellar gaming monitor deal standout in, what seems to be, an endless sea of game-ready panels on the market. The most important characteristics or qualities to look out for are panel size, resolution, and refresh rate.

Normally, if you're most interested in competitive gaming, you'll want something with a refresh rate at 120Hz or above (240Hz seems to be the sweet spot but it can go as high as 300Hz). In terms of response time, 1ms is the most desired for competitive play. Now, for visual fidelity over frames, a 4K resolution at 60Hz is the minimum and will suffice for a lot of folks, and an IPS panel will look better than a TN monitor.

Early Black Friday productivity monitor deals

It's not all about gaming when it comes to getting a great Black Friday monitor deal. Typically, if you're working from home or in the creative industries, you'll want something large, crisp, and clear to get the job done well.

Nowadays, most productivity monitors will be at a minimum of 1080p, but we would recommend aiming for 1440p (Quad HD) if possible; especially if you spend a lot of time using word processing apps and scrolling through spreadsheets. This is in order to have a high level of clarity.

Black Friday monitor deals: what to expect

All the biggest and best online retailers generally offer decent discounts on all manner of Black Friday monitor deals ranging from those perfect for working on, to those meant to power up your gaming experience.

Amazon, Best Buy, and Dell tend to be the online retailers leading the charge where the deepest savings are found. If you're dead set on upping your gaming setup or looking for the perfect productivity partner, then these three are the ones to keep the closest watch on as we creep nearer to the fabled date.

What's more, as the price of high-end panel production is steadily declining, the costs of ultrawide, curved, and 4K monitors are cheaper than they've ever been, meaning that - should you be in the market for those - you're likely to have a wealth of options to choose from on the day.

For example, gaming monitors made by the likes of Dell, Samsung, LG, Razer, and Alienware are just some of the big names that saw massive reductions on their MSRP last year, and that's unlikely to change on November 26, 2021.

