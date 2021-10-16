Black Adam first look teaser revealed at DC FanDome

The first clip from Black Adam is here, and it's suitably epic.

The footage sees Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson suited up as the title character, showing off his electrifying powers, catching a bullet before it can hit him, and levitating into the air. Check it out above.

"I was born to play Black Adam," Johnson said at DC FanDome, and revealed that post-production is in process. There was also a behind-the-scenes sizzle reel, featuring Pierce Brosnan, who plays Doctor Fate in the movie, discussing the film.

Alongside Johnson and Brosnan, the movie stars Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, AKA Isis, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. The film marks the big-screen debut of the Justice Society of America.

"That a wrap on BLACK ADAM. Incredible journey," Johnson said to mark filming completing. "Hardest undertaking of my entire career physically & mentally. Worth every second. Boundless gratitude to my 1,000+ crew members, actors and director, Jaume Collet-Serra. The hierarchy of power in DC Universe is changing." Collet-Serra and Johnson previously worked together on Disney's Jungle Cruise.

While Black Adam is a regular foe of Billy Batson's in the pages of DC comics, it seems the duo won't be meeting in either this film or the upcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods, with the Shazam 2 director confirming that Black Adam will be absent from the movie. That doesn't rule out a potential future crossover, of course, but for now – barring any surprise cameos – it seems their paths remain separate.

Black Adam is due for release on July 29, 2022. Until then, check out how to watch DC movies in order to get up to speed on the DCEU – and if you're not tuned into FanDome for all the big reveals, check out our guide on how to watch DC FanDome and get streaming.