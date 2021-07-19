Black Adam has wrapped filming, Dwayne Johnson confirms

Filming on Black Adam has officially come to an end. The latest DCEU adventure has finished its shoot, as confirmed by the movie's star, Dwayne Johnson.

"That a wrap on BLACK ADAM. Incredible journey," Johnson tweeted . "Hardest undertaking of my entire career physically & mentally. Worth every second. Boundless gratitude to my 1,000+ crew members, actors and director, Jaume Collet-Serra. The hierarchy of power in DC Universe is changing."

Black Adam first appeared in the DC Comics during the 1940s as a villain who had been corrupted by power, then became an anti-hero in the early 2000s with a disregard for rules and conventions. This upcoming movie will also introduce the Justice Society to the DCEU, and it takes place in the same DC Universe as 2019’s Shazam! starring Zachary Levi.

Johnson also expressed his gratitude to the cast and crew of the movie. "I want to say thank you so much. I love you guys, truly," The Rock said in a video shared on Twitter . "This has been one for the ages and one for the record books. I will never forget this experience on Black Adam and I can't wait for the world to see Black Adam so they can see your incredible skill and your incredible talent."

Alongside Johnson, the movie's cast also includes Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, who can control his own molecular structure, while Aldis Hodge has been cast as Hawkman. Meanwhile, Sarah Shahi will play a university professor and freedom fighter leading the resistance in the fictional nation of Kahndaq, and Quintessa Swindell is Cyclone, who has the power to manipulate wind and sound. Pierce Brosnan, who will play Doctor Fate, rounds out the cast.

Johnson is also producing the movie, with Jaume Collet-Serra directing – he also directed The Rock in Jungle Cruise, the upcoming Disney movie out later this month based on the ride of the same name. Johnson's Jungle Cruise co-stars include Emily Blunt, Paul Giamatti, and Jesse Plemons.