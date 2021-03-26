Billie Piper joins Andrew Scott and Bella Ramsey in Lena Dunham's next movie

Billie Piper has joined the cast of Catherine, Called Birdy, Lena Dunham's next movie for Amazon Prime. Dunham will write and direct the medieval coming of age comedy, which has already cast Fleabag's Andrew Scott and Game of Thrones' Bella Ramsey.

The movie is reportedly a long-time passion project of Dunham's – she's had plans to adapt the novel of the same name by Karen Cushman since 2014. Set in 13th Century England, the story follows Catherine (Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl who rebels against convention and the arranged marriages organized by her father (Scott). Piper will play her mother.

Piper most recently starred as the title character in the dark comedy drama series I Hate Suzie, which she co-created with Succession executive producer and writer Lucy Prebble. She's also starred in TV shows including Doctor Who, Secret Diary of a Call Girl, and Penny Dreadful. In 2019, she made her directorial debut with the movie Rare Beasts in which she also starred, alongside Lily James and David Thewlis.

Dunham, meanwhile, is best known for creating and starring in the HBO comedy drama series Girls. She recently wrapped production on the movie Sharp Sticks, which she wrote, directed, and starred in alongside Jennifer Jason Leigh and Jon Bernthal. She's also had supporting roles in Music and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood , and she directed several episodes of the HBO series Industry.