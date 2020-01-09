Big in 2020: Exploring the games that will define the year

This is going to be a monumental year for the video game industry. There is new hardware on the near horizon, as the PS5 and Xbox Series X usher in the ninth generation of consoles. There's a whole host of new games coming too, with the industry's best developers looking to put all of their talent, experience, and expertise with the PS4 and Xbox One into practice to deliver truly groundbreaking video games. If that weren't enough, Nintendo is making a serious play for our time with some wonderful looking titles and Valve is attempting to take virtual reality mainstream. It's all happening in 2020.

That's why we have decided to highlight some of the most exciting games coming this year, and we will be running in-depth features on all of them. All throughout January, Big in 2020 will contain a mixture of hands-on previews, new interviews, new details, and fresh perspectives on the 20 games that will define 2020.

Big in 2020 covers the games that will define the conversation; titles that we believe display the potential to cut through the noise being generated by the next-generation and get all of us talking. Be sure to check back every day in January as we update the list below.

Big in 2020

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Games are the most exciting part of 2020

While it's good to get excited about new hardware, you shouldn't forget that there's still some absolutely incredible games on the near horizon for PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. Here, we get into why it's the games that should have the spotlight in 2020.

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

Big in 2020: Cyberpunk 2077

We take a fresh look at Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red's hugely ambitious 2020 release that is threatening to redefine the RPG. We are also joined by quest designer Patrick Mills to get some insight into just how complex Cyberpunk 2077 will be compared to the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Big in 2020: The Last of Us 2

Naughty Dog is looking to deliver an emotional gut-punch with this highly anticipated sequel, a game that will surely change the way we think about video game violence. We've played it, we've spoken to co-writer Halley Gross, and we've put all of that information into this Big in 2020 preview.

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Big in 2020: 12 Minutes

Developer Luis Antonio puts the point-and-click adventure on repeat with 12 Minutes, a mind-bending murder mystery that you won't want to miss. Having had the opportunity to sit down with the game and speak with Luis Antonio, we explore why 12 Minutes is going to be the breakout indie game of 2020.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red / Sony / Nintendo / Ubisoft)

New games of 2020

The best of the rest! Here's all of the most exciting new games of 2020 (and beyond) that are releasing on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Xbox Series X: Everything you need to know

Here is all of the latest information on Microsoft's Xbox Series X, from its rumoured release date and price, to all of the latest details on its specs and power.

(Image credit: Sony)

PS5: Everything you need to know

Here is all of the latest information on Sony's PS5, as we take a look at the confirmed specs, its rumoured release window, and potential launch line-up.

GamesRadar+ is tracking the 20 biggest games that will define 2020. Be sure to return to this page every day in January – or look out for the Big in 2020 badges on the homepage – to read more on the most exciting games of the year.