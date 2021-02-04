Better Call Saul season 6 will have a "lot of insanity" in store for Gene

The driving force behind Better Call Saul is undoubtedly how Jimmy McGill transforms into shady lawyer Saul Goodman by the time we meet him in Breaking Bad. But another, later development – that of Jimmy's witness protection-style identity as Cinnabon employee Gene – continues to intrigue fans as we tick down towards the AMC show's sixth and final season.

Thankfully for those who have just had to make do with the brief black-and-white scenes that bookend most seasons, even more of Gene could be on the way.

"I think we will [see more from Gene],” Bob Odenkirk told TheWrap. “You’re going to see a lot of insanity, as the wheels come off the cart.”

While Gene was one metamorphosis, it's another, from the pre-Breaking Bad times, that could finally come to pass in the undated final season – that of Jimmy going full Saul Goodman. It's something Odenkirk says we can expect to see, and he has teased how it might happen.

"He’s pretty much close to there, I’d say. But something big still has to happen to trip him over into, I think, full Saul mode. I imagine it has a lot to do with Kim Wexler," the actor said.

From Jimmy to Saul, to Gene's final fate, that's a lot to pack in. A good thing, then, that Better Call Saul season 6 is set to be its longest season yet – and could air in fall of this year. While you wait, check out the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies.