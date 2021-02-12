Valheim weapons - the best weapons and how to craft them

You'll need the best Valheim weapons to achieve your ultimate goal in Valheim of thriving in every biome, beating every boss, and simply being the best Viking you can be. But you can’t do that without a Valheim weapon tier list to compare your choices. There are quite a lot of options to choose from; you can use a multifunctional axe, go for a knife, make a bow, or even create something poisonous.

Naturally, late-game weapons are more damaging than early-game weapons. As it is important to have some good weapons in all stages of the game though, this list starts with the best weapons you can create right after spawning. If the weapon is lower on the list, it’s a bit more advanced. Let’s take a look at the best Valheim weapons and how to get them:

Valheim Crude bow

(Image credit: Iron Gate AB)

Is it the best bow in Valheim? No, but the Crude Bow is the best weapon you can get in the very first stage of the game, before you take down Eikthyr. Even while you’re vulnerable and walking around in rags, the Crude Bow can take down the most dangerous opponents without putting you at risk.

On top of that, it’s easy to maximize the Crude Bow’s damage by using fire arrows. You only need wood, resin (you will get heaps of the stuff by killing Greylings), and feathers. Once you have a few feathers, you can just shoot some birds to make even more.

Finally, the Crude Bow is also the best early-game hunting weapon. You can’t get close to the deer without scaring them away yet, so having a bow is an absolute must.

This is all the material you need:

10 wood

8 leather scraps

Valheim Stagbreaker

(Image credit: Iron Gate AB)

Not only does this giant two-handed hammer look cool, it’s also the most powerful Valheim melee weapon you can get without much effort. Just take a look at its incredibly high knockback power! The only downside to the Stagbreaker is its slow attack speed, which makes it less suitable for players who prefer fast combat and rely on dodging skills.

The Stagbreaker crafting recipe is unlocked automatically after you collect your first pieces of ‘core wood’. You can get core wood by chopping down pine trees in the Black Forest biome. You only need to kill two boars to get enough leather scraps, but you will need to hunt a lot of deer as the deer trophies only drop occasionally.

Here’s the full list of requirements for the Stagbreaker:

20 core wood

5 deer trophies

2 leather scraps

Valheim Abyssal Harpoon

(Image credit: Iron Gate AB)

As the only harpoon available in Valheim, the Abyssal Harpoon has a rather specific use. It’s the perfect weapon to get if you want to kill a sea serpent. The only thing you need to do is hit it and drag it along while other players attack.

Alternatively, you can use the Abyssal Harpoon to catch a serpent and drag it to the shore. Once there, it will either die by itself or you can take it down with a melee weapon. As it turns out, the abyssal Harpoon also provides a great method of transportation: use it to pierce another player and send them flying across the map!

You may not have heard of the ‘chitin’ material you need to craft an Abyssal Harpoon. You can find it by mining abyssal barnacles on the tiny islands you’ll see on the open sea. Try not to drown though: these islands are actually living krakens who will disappear after a while.

These are all the materials needed to get this unique Valheim weapon:

8 fine wood

30 Chitin

3 leather scraps

Valheim Abyssal Razor

(Image credit: Iron Gate AB)

It’s easy to overlook the ‘knife’ weapon type in Valheim. Its base attack power is quite low, even when considering the fast attack speed. So why is the Abyssal Razor on this list?

You will find the answer in its backstab multiplier. The Abyssal Razor deals 10 times more damage if the enemy doesn’t notice you. Furthermore, the Abyssal Razor is currently the best knife in the game. If stealthy combat sounds like your style, then the Abyssal Razor can easily become your favorite Valheim weapon.

Besides practicing your sneaking skill, you should craft some troll armor to make your Abyssal Razor a truly overpowered weapon. Wearing troll armor will grant you a sneaking bonus, which you can use to backstab even the most formidable opponents.

Here’s what you need to craft your Abyssal Razor:

4 fine wood

20 chitin

2 leather scraps

Valheim Draugr Fang

(Image credit: Iron Gate AB)

We started out with the Crude Bow, which is a great ranged weapon if you’re new to Valheim. After a while, however, you’re going to want a truly epic bow. That is where the Draugr Fang comes in: this deadly weapon has high piercing power, is a lot more accurate than other bows, and does standard poison damage.

If you’re wondering what ‘guck’ is; look for the green stuff found on trees in the Swamp biome. You also need to explore the Mountain biome to find silver. In other words, Draugr Fang is far from the easiest weapon to craft, but you will be rewarded for the effort.

10 ancient bark

20 silver

2 deer hide

10 guck

Valheim Porcupine

(Image credit: Iron Gate AB)

Have you ever heard of a Morning Star? That’s basically what the Porcupine weapon is; a heavy club with deadly spikes at the end. Not only is it quite fast for a heavy weapon, it can also deal blunt damage and piercing damage at the same time. This makes it suitable against almost any opponent.

To make the Porcupine, you need needles and linen thread. Both become available after discovering the Plains biome. See the giant Deathsquito’s? Kill them until you have enough needles. The Linen can be made from Flax by using a spinning wheel. These are all the Porcupine materials:

5 fine wood

20 iron

5 needles

10 linen thread

Valheim Frostner

(Image credit: Iron Gate AB)

The Frostner axe’s blunt damage is decent, but not extremely high. As the name suggests though, the Frostner axe can also deal frost damage and spirit damage to enemies, and its knockback power is one of the highest in the game. Take all of this together, and you got yourself an amazing battle axe.

Unfortunately, it’s a difficult weapon to create. You can only buy Ymir flesh from a trader called Haldor, who is located somewhere in the Black Forest. The Freeze Gland and silver are only found in the Mountain biome.

To sum up, you need:

10 ancient bark

30 silver

5 Ymir flesh

5 freeze gland

That concludes our list of the very best weapons you can get in Valheim, enjoy your crafting!