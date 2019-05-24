Best Sims 4 mods to tweak and improve your game, from immortality to new traits

You may not believe it, but it's now been nearly five years since The Sims 4 arrived on the scene, and during that time the amazing fan base has been hard at work producing the best Sims 4 mods and additional content so you can customise and immeasurably improve your experience with the game. These go well beyond the extras you can find in The Sims 4 Gallery feature in-game, and allow you to make striking changes that can completely overhaul the game. Whether you want to add extra options or gameplay tweaks to make managing your Sims easier, or apply wholesale revisions to how things look and behave, we've picked out the best Sims 4 mods you can download right now to balance your game to perfection.

To install the best Sims 4 mods in your game, all you initially need to do is download the mod file. Then open Windows Explorer on PC, or Finder on Mac, and locate Electronic Arts > The Sims 4 > Mods.

From here, just drop your downloaded mods straight into the folder /Electronic Arts/The Sims 4/Mods. Normally any specific requirements for mod installation are listed on the page you download the mod from, but it's usually a very straightforward drag and drop job. One thing to remember is that if you download a zipped file, don't unzip it - simply just drag and drop the entire zipped file into your mods folder. Newer mods might have a .ts4script extension, and others might have a .package file, both of which you can just drag and drop as well.

Our pick of the best Sims 4 mods you can download right now

MC Command Centre

We might as well start with the mega Sims 4 mod that is the MC Command Centre. This control panel lets you tweak nearly every aspect of your Sims' lives throughout the neighbourhood, which basically means you’re a Sims 4 god. Set employment rates for various sim ages, find out who's pregnant, abort said babies if required, and even filter through settings for non-player controller Sims to make sure they're living their best lives. My favourite tweak is the time-based ones though, which make sure your Sim doesn't take hours upon hours to shower and eat breakfast before work every morning. If I can't do that Mortimer Goth, you can't either.

UI Cheats Extension

A lot of Sims players will know the main cheat codes off by heart, and typing in 'motherlode' for a stack of simoleons is almost second nature. However, there are a ton of cheats available, and unless you plan on learning them all then looking them up can become a time-consuming process. That's where this mod from weerbesu comes it, as it adds all the cheat options directly into the UI without any typing required. Most efficient!

Add new traits

When we moved from The Sims 3 to The Sims 4, one of the things that I missed the most (and there are a lot of things we all miss, of course) was the fact that the traits you could assign to your Sims decreased from six to three. But, thanks to this mod from chingyu1023 (based on the original from Embyr311, which hasn't been updated since 2016) that lets you add more Create a Sim traits, there's a way to get back to the standards that The Sims 3 set.

As you'd expect from the Sims 4 modding community, there are also tons of other individual traits you can add to your game, most of which can be found in this list.

Have Some Personality Please!

If you're fed up with your Sims having meaningless chit-chats with each other, then this mod from PolarBearSims could be just the ticket to spice up their interactions. This extensive mod introduces many changes, but one of the key features is removing idle chat from conversations. This means that instead of nattering, your Sims will have to interact with each other, and the mod will decide how this goes down based on the existing relationship between the Sims, plus their character traits and current mood. Sit back and watch how things pan out, but prepare for fireworks if two Sims don't get along.

Adjust Sim heights

Deciding your Sims' weight and muscle mass is as easy as moving a slider or pushing their bodies around in The Sims 4, but isn't it weird that every single person in your world is the same height? Unnatural right? Well, this height slider Sims 4 mod from GODJUL1 fixes all of that, adding natural stature variations to your neighbourhoods.

Hit the Super Speeds

You know that ultimate speed level that triggers when your Sims go to sleep or are all out of the house? Well, I know that sometimes it either doesn't trigger, or it's just not fast enough. So let's go faster with this SupeSpeed Mod. No, that's not a typo, creator artum knows there's not even enough time sometimes to add the R to super. They get it. Once installed, you can trigger it when you hit the 3 key twice in quick succession. Begone long days and wasted time, begone!

Unlock every item in Build / Buy mode

Although sometimes it's kind of cool that The Sims 4 locks certain Build / Buy mode items and room layouts behind career track goals, it also takes a long time to get them all. So why not just have them all, right now? The Sims 4 BuildBuyMode Unlocker mod by scripthoge is a handy little thing that unlocks every item and pre-made room that was previously off-limits, meaning your house can be at its very best from the get go (with a little motherlode help, of course).

Create ponds on every lot

Fishing can be a huge part of your Sim's life, but it can be annoying when you have to travel off-lot to find a viable fishing pond. Watching a loading screen every time you want to build that angler skill is frustrating, but what if you had a pond in your very own backyard? Download the Buyable Ponds Sims 4 mod by Snaitf, and you can put a pretty little pond in your own lot, saving you having to travel for every fishing expedition.

Bring back cars from The Sims 3 days

Another thing missing in The Sims 4 from The Sims 3 is vehicles. I loved it when you could drive around the neighbourhood to get to different locations, or just watch your kids cycle about from their friends' houses after school. But it all disappeared in The Sims 4. Thankfully, The Sims 4 community is on hand to right some of the wrongs in the game, and thanks to this ownable cars mod from Dark Gaia your Sims can now purchase and drive their very own cars around the neighbourhood as the modern age intended.

Choose to live forever

If you want to turn off the ageing or dying process for your Sim, you can easily do that in the settings, but that'll affect every single Sim in your world. If you want to do it on a case by case basis, you're going to need a mod. The Eternal Youth and Immortal buyable trait mod to be precise, from vitorpiresa. This mod adds two new buyable traits to the game: Eternal Youth, which prevents your Sim dying from old age (but nothing else); and Immortal, which prevents them from all deaths, but they will continue to age regardless.

Go to School

The ability to follow your kids to school (in the least creepy way possible) was always a nice touch in the previous game, as you could actually get a little closer to what they spent their time in class doing. Well, with the As long as you've got the Get to Work Sims 4 expansion, you can download Zerbu's Go to School mod that means you can actually follow your children to school and help them achieve their education, learn from a teacher NPC and even visit the counsellor for a spirit boost. Kids can also earn Emblems from the principal, which they can redeem later in life for reward traits.

Go to College

Image credit: Itasan

And if going to school isn't enough, you need to try simmythesim’s Get to College mod, available with an updated patch by Itasan. It'll fill a gap that anyone who played The Sims 2 and The Sims 3 will acutely feel. Although the original mod is fairly old now, it offers three majors for your Sims - Physical Education, Fine Arts and Music - each with their own venues and goals. If that's not quite what you're looking for though, you might want to check out kawaiistacie's University Career mod, which adds a rabbithole university career path for your Sims, where you can choose from 12 different degrees, including childhood development, fine arts, performing arts, culinary arts, game design and more. Each degree has a minimum of eight levels and offers an internship and career boost at the end.

Daily Save

This one isn't going to change your game, but more help you keep your Sim creations safe. This Daily Save mod from temptest literally just autosaves your game with every new Sim day. Using the default settings it'll just save the game at 5am every Sim Day and actually uses seven rotating save slots, just in case you want to roll back to a specific day within the last Sim week. A handy little mod if I ever saw one.

If we've missed any of what you think are the best Sims 4 mods, please let us know in the comments below and we'll check them out!