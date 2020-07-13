Best PS5 accessories - Everything revealed so far for the PlayStation 5

Equipping your setup with the best PS5 accessories will ensure your maiden voyage into the next generation is as immersive and seamless as possible. We're sure to see plenty of third party PS5 accessories emerge shortly after the console launches this Holiday season, but for now all we have is what Sony's officially announced. We'll be continually updating this guide as new accessories are released, keeping you up to date with the best PS5 accessories and deals as they come.

PS5 DualSense controller

(Image credit: Sony)

The DualSense is the one PS5 accessory that's included with the console, but it's also one most of us will undoubtedly buy more than once. It was actually revealed before the console itself back in April, complete with an article on the PlayStation Blog describing its features.

With the DualSense, Sony promises to make games more immersive using features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Feel the textures of gravel in your fingers as you drive through streets, as well as the tension in the strings of your bow as you draw back an arrow. Of course, with these exciting new features likely comes a more expensive PS5 controller. Nothing's certain until Sony reveals a price, but expect the DualSense to cost a little more than the PS4's DualShock.

DualSense charging station

(Image credit: Sony)

No more digging through drawers for a micro USB cable that still works - the DualSense charging station is a sleek, convenient addition to the PS5 accessories family that carries the same futuristic two-toned aesthetic as the PS5. You can charge two PS5 controllers at once without needing to connect them to the hardware like they're leeches. No information on pricing just yet, but expect the DualSense charging station to be one of the cheapest PS5 accessories available at launch.

Pulse 3D wireless headset

(Image credit: Sony)

3D audio was one of the key points of Mark Cerny's Road to PS5 talk from March, and the Pulse 3D headset is surely the best way to experience the new tech. With dual noise-canceling microphones, you can expect crystal clear communication between you and your team in multiplayer games, and the focus on facilitating 3D audio should make games incredibly immersive. We ranked the official Platinum headset one of the best PS4 headsets around, so there's a good chance the Pulse 3D headset will be another winner.

Media remote

(Image credit: Sony)

The PS5's media remote is downright sexy. Its curvy, two-toned design is elegant and futuristic, and the uncluttered button layout looks easy to navigate. Given that for a lot of folks, the PS5 will end up their primary device for streaming movies and TV, the media remote is a useful accessory that won't use up your PS5 controller's battery while you're scrolling through your phone with Netflix running the background. Plus, official remotes are usually some of the more affordable console accessories, usually sitting around the $30/£23 price mark.

HD camera

(Image credit: Sony)

With streaming hitting its stride in 2020, the official PS5 HD camera is likely to be in high demand. The accessory allows you to seamlessly add yourself to gameplay and streams, and the flowy, two-piece design is an improvement over the fairly basic PS4 camera. Expect to pay a premium for Sony's official HD camera, but if you value high-quality video capture and can't get enough of that PS5 aesthetic, the PS5 HD camera should be a worthwhile purchase.

