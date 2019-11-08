The best Nintendo Switch bundles 2019

If you're hunting down the very best Nintendo Switch bundles, this is the right place to be - our guide recommends the cheapest and most tempting offers on the console. Don't hang about too long, though. Because Nintendo products of all kinds are infamous for holding their value, discounts such as this are worth their weight in Mario's gold coins. And if there isn't anything that tickles your fancy right now? Come back during sales season and you're sure to find a few good bargains, especially when the Christmas offers kick off.

Generally speaking, the best Nintendo Switch bundles weigh anywhere between $300-$350 - if you're getting the original console, anyway. Because the OG system will set you back $299 by itself and games are usually around $50, anything going above $350 isn't worth the effort (the only exception being Ring Fit Adventure packages, as that accessory is more expensive in its own right). As for the Nintendo Switch Lite, the sweet spot is $200-$250. If you want to know what the difference between the two is, check out the information below or visit our feature on Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch Lite .

No matter what you choose, the best Nintendo Switch bundles should leave you with a little bit of extra cash to pick up games or any Nintendo Switch accessories you need. As an example, getting your hands on a Nintendo Switch controller cheap is often difficult. Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch SD cards are must-have peripherals because they boost the console's poor 32GB memory.

Best Nintendo Switch bundles

Which Nintendo Switch should you buy?

There are two different kinds of Nintendo Switch to choose from (the original Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite), but don't worry - they both play the same games. The difference between them comes down to size, cost, and flexibility. Although the original console is more expensive, it can be played on TV and in handheld mode. Meanwhile, the Lite is cheaper and smaller but ends up being handheld-only.

Do you want to play Mario Kart or Super Smash Bros. with your friends and family on the big screen? Go for a normal Switch. Just want your fix of Nintendo games or your child's first console? The Lite is for you.

Here's a more detailed breakdown:

1. Nintendo Switch (original)

The best overall deal

Resolution: 1080p (TV mode), 720p (handheld mode) | Storage: 32GB | Connectivity: Wifi, Bluetooth 4.1, x1 HDMI, x1 USB Type-C, x1 SD card slot, 1x 3.5mm audio jack | Features: Touchscreen, accelerometer, gyroscope, brightness sensor, TV mode, handheld mode, detachable Joy-Cons

Can be played on TV

Portable

Detachable Joy-Cons

Expensive

The standard Nintendo Switch is arguably still the best one. That's because it gives you options; you can either play on your TV or take it with you in handheld mode (though the screen is limited to 720p resolution when you do so). Better still, it's easy to do both. That level of flexibility is what makes this version so appealing. Want to try some Mario Kart multiplayer with your family and friends? No problem. Feel like tackling The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on your morning commute? Sure thing. This Switch allows you to make that call. What's more, playing on a TV means you can enjoy your games in glorious 1080p HD.

If you'd prefer to future-proof yourself, this is the Switch to go for.

2. Nintendo Switch Lite

Perfect for gaming on the go

Resolution: 720p (handheld mode only) | Storage: 32GB | Connectivity: Wifi, Bluetooth 4.1, x1 USB Type-C, x1 SD card slot, 1x 3.5mm audio jack | Features: Touchscreen, accelerometer, gyroscope, lightweight, improved battery life

Much cheaper

22g lighter than the original Switch

Superior battery life

Handheld mode only

If you've been crying out for a cheaper Nintendo Switch, this is your answer. The Lite is significantly more affordable than the standard console and is 22g lighter as well. Throw in a battery that lasts 20-30% longer and you have a tempting deal on your hands. Unfortunately, Nintendo's brand-new system comes with drawbacks of its own. Namely, it only runs in handheld mode at 720p - this version can't be played on a TV. That limits its viability for split-screen multiplayer or couch co-op. However, the Lite's compact, sturdy nature and lower price make it ideal for those on a budget or as a console for younger children.