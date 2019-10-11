Best Nintendo Switch accessories for 2019

If you've just picked up Nintendo's latest console (perhaps via our guide to the best Nintendo Switch bundles), it's worth giving these Nintendo Switch accessories a moment of your time. And that's not a line, by the way; no matter whether you've got a classic console or one of the newer Lite models, this is a system that benefits from optional extras. Be it a protective carry case, portable Nintendo Switch chargers, or SD cards, they'll enhance your experience no end.
For example, Nintendo Switch SD cards are arguably some of the most essential Nintendo Switch accessories out there. Because the Switch only comes with 32GB of internal memory, you'll burn through that pretty fast. As such, picking up bonus storage will help avoid the awkward moment where you've got to decide which beloved save you need to erase. They're also pretty cheap, all things considered.
Although the same can't be said of Switch controllers, we're also on hand to get you a Nintendo Switch controller cheap (which is pretty handy, considering how important these are if you want to play a large Mario Kart tournament on the couch with your family or you fancy a Pro handset for games like Dark Souls). In fact, that's true of every other accessory mentioned above. Our team have hunted down the most tempting prices to save you cash, and you'll find these below.
Best SD cards
SanDisk 128GB MicroSD
The best Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite SD card
Storage: 128GB | Format: MicroSDHC, microSDXC | Features: Transfer speeds up to 100MB/s, A1 performance class, class 10 speed rating for HD video
Regardless of the version you have (be it a classic Switch or the new Switch Lite), a drawback to the console is its limited storage space. You’ll only get 32GB of internal memory out of the box, and this won’t carry you far. It'll do just fine to begin with, sure, but games, updates, and DLC take up a lot of memory these days. That’s why SD cards are a must. They'll boost your system’s storage by a long way, and they aren’t too pricey either.
To get specific, we’d recommend the SanDisk Ultra 128GB card. This is enough for five to ten big games or a load of smaller titles, so it’ll definitely keep you going for a while.
Best Nintendo Switch cases
1. Orzly Nintendo Switch carry case
The best case for Nintendo Switch
Features: Hard EVA shell, space for cables, games, and Joy-Cons
The Orzly takes the kitchen-sink approach to storage; it’ll fit the console, multiple Joy-Cons, games, cables, and SD cards inside without any fuss. It’s not too hefty or expensive either, and it can also fit a Switch with its Mumba shell attached. It's easily the best case for Nintendo Switch.
2. Orzly Nintendo Switch Lite carry case
The best Nintendo Switch Lite case
Features: Hard EVA shell, space for cables, games, and smaller accessories
The Switch Lite blurs the line between handheld and home consoles, but its portability means you'll need the best case for Nintendo Switch Lite to keep it all undamaged. Luckily, Orzly have a model specifically designed to fit your Lite. Although you won't get Joy-Cons in there, it will keep your new console and a few accessories safe on the go.
3. Mumba
Best Nintendo Switch protective shell
Features: Hard shell, can be used while playing
This is the ideal way to keep your console safe from knocks. Grippy and sturdy in equal measure, it’ll make you feel more secure when taking your Switch out with you. Happily, it also fits into the Orzly carry case we mentioned above.
Best Nintendo Switch controllers
1. Nintendo Switch Joy-Con
The best controller for multiplayer
Features: Usable as a pair or standalone, includes an accelerometer, IR Motion Camera, and gyroscope motion sensor
The humble Joy-Cons are Switch's answer to the Wii Remote. Two come in
every box of the original console, and they're perfect for almost much anything it can throw at you - especially multiplayer sessions. That's because players can use them as a pair or individually.
2. Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
The best controller for singleplayer games
Features: HD Rumble, wireless or wired, up to 40-hour battery life, Amiibo scanner
Sometimes Joy-Cons aren’t enough; sometimes you want something a bit more traditional. Enter the Pro Controller. This classically-styled handset has a layout that draws on everything from the Gamecube to Xbox One, and it’s a must for games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or Splatoon 2. While you can get them cheaper from other manufacturers, you’re better off with the official Nintendo model in our experience. Not only is the build-quality excellent, it boasts Amiibo functionality that third-party alternatives lack.
3. 8BitDo SN30/SF30 Pro Controller
The best third-party Nintendo Switch controller
Features: Rumble, wireless or wired, motion control, compatible with PC and Mac
If you’re feeling the itch for a hit of nostalgia, we’d recommend looking at the 8bitdo controllers. You can get one shaped like the SNES handset with added analogue sticks and a share button to make it fully compatible with the modern Switch.
Best Nintendo Switch headset
HyperX Cloud Alpha
The best Nintendo Switch headset in 2019
Drivers: 50mm | Weight: 336g | Features: braided cable, inline controls | Works with: Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, all phone and tablets with 3.5mm jacks
If you want the right balance between price and performance for your Switch, look no further than the HyperX Cloud Alpha. It's comfy, durable, and has a superb frequency response range, meaning the sound is richer than most other headsets and it's less bassy and noisy. You can pick this one up for less than $80 / £70, and it's a great pair of cans - easily the best Nintendo Switch headset out there.
Best Nintendo Switch charger
Anker PowerCore 26800mAh
The best Nintendo Switch charger
We’d say the best portable charger for Switch would be the Anker PowerCore 26800mAH. As an official Anker product, you know you’re getting good-quality tech right away. It’ll give you extra hours of play when you're on the move, and it can charge other devices (like your phone) as well.