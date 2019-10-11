Best Nintendo Switch accessories for 2019

If you've just picked up Nintendo's latest console (perhaps via our guide to the best Nintendo Switch bundles ), it's worth giving these Nintendo Switch accessories a moment of your time. And that's not a line, by the way; no matter whether you've got a classic console or one of the newer Lite models, this is a system that benefits from optional extras. Be it a protective carry case, portable Nintendo Switch chargers , or SD cards, they'll enhance your experience no end.

More deals (Image credit: Nintendo) Cheap Nintendo game deals

Get your hands on more savings, price-cuts and bargains via our guide.

For example, Nintendo Switch SD cards are arguably some of the most essential Nintendo Switch accessories out there. Because the Switch only comes with 32GB of internal memory, you'll burn through that pretty fast. As such, picking up bonus storage will help avoid the awkward moment where you've got to decide which beloved save you need to erase. They're also pretty cheap, all things considered.

Although the same can't be said of Switch controllers, we're also on hand to get you a Nintendo Switch controller cheap (which is pretty handy, considering how important these are if you want to play a large Mario Kart tournament on the couch with your family or you fancy a Pro handset for games like Dark Souls). In fact, that's true of every other accessory mentioned above. Our team have hunted down the most tempting prices to save you cash, and you'll find these below.

Best SD cards

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: SanDisk) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: SanDisk) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: SanDisk)

SanDisk 128GB MicroSD

The best Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite SD card

Storage: 128GB | Format: MicroSDHC, microSDXC | Features: Transfer speeds up to 100MB/s, A1 performance class, class 10 speed rating for HD video

Relatively cheap

Plenty of storage space

Will last you a while

Easily lost

Regardless of the version you have (be it a classic Switch or the new Switch Lite), a drawback to the console is its limited storage space. You’ll only get 32GB of internal memory out of the box, and this won’t carry you far. It'll do just fine to begin with, sure, but games, updates, and DLC take up a lot of memory these days. That’s why SD cards are a must. They'll boost your system’s storage by a long way, and they aren’t too pricey either.

To get specific, we’d recommend the SanDisk Ultra 128GB card. This is enough for five to ten big games or a load of smaller titles, so it’ll definitely keep you going for a while.

Best Nintendo Switch cases

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Orzly) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Orzly)

1. Orzly Nintendo Switch carry case

The best case for Nintendo Switch

Features: Hard EVA shell, space for cables, games, and Joy-Cons

Room for accessories

Affordable

Hard EVA shell

Needs more padding

The Orzly takes the kitchen-sink approach to storage; it’ll fit the console, multiple Joy-Cons, games, cables, and SD cards inside without any fuss. It’s not too hefty or expensive either, and it can also fit a Switch with its Mumba shell attached. It's easily the best case for Nintendo Switch.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Orzly) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Orzly)

2. Orzly Nintendo Switch Lite carry case

The best Nintendo Switch Lite case

Features: Hard EVA shell, space for cables, games, and smaller accessories

Space for small accessories

Cheap

Tough EVA shell

Could do with more padding

The Switch Lite blurs the line between handheld and home consoles, but its portability means you'll need the best case for Nintendo Switch Lite to keep it all undamaged. Luckily, Orzly have a model specifically designed to fit your Lite. Although you won't get Joy-Cons in there, it will keep your new console and a few accessories safe on the go.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Mumba) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Mumba)

3. Mumba

Best Nintendo Switch protective shell

Features: Hard shell, can be used while playing

Can be used while playing

Damage-resistant

Cool design

Won't protect the screen

This is the ideal way to keep your console safe from knocks. Grippy and sturdy in equal measure, it’ll make you feel more secure when taking your Switch out with you. Happily, it also fits into the Orzly carry case we mentioned above.

Best Nintendo Switch controllers

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo)

1. Nintendo Switch Joy-Con

The best controller for multiplayer

Features: Usable as a pair or standalone, includes an accelerometer, IR Motion Camera, and gyroscope motion sensor

Can be used as a pair or solo

Multiple colors available

Packed with features

Occasional Joy-Con drift

The humble Joy-Cons are Switch's answer to the Wii Remote. Two come in

every box of the original console, and they're perfect for almost much anything it can throw at you - especially multiplayer sessions. That's because players can use them as a pair or individually.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo)

2. Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

The best controller for singleplayer games

Features: HD Rumble, wireless or wired, up to 40-hour battery life, Amiibo scanner

Traditional controller setup

Comfortable to use

Amiibo functionality

Expensive

Sometimes Joy-Cons aren’t enough; sometimes you want something a bit more traditional. Enter the Pro Controller. This classically-styled handset has a layout that draws on everything from the Gamecube to Xbox One, and it’s a must for games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or Splatoon 2 . While you can get them cheaper from other manufacturers, you’re better off with the official Nintendo model in our experience. Not only is the build-quality excellent, it boasts Amiibo functionality that third-party alternatives lack.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: 8BitDo) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: 8BitDo) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: 8BitDo)

3. 8BitDo SN30/SF30 Pro Controller

The best third-party Nintendo Switch controller

Features: Rumble, wireless or wired, motion control, compatible with PC and Mac

Nostalgic design

Wireless or wired

Bumpers

No Amiibo functionality

If you’re feeling the itch for a hit of nostalgia, we’d recommend looking at the 8bitdo controllers. You can get one shaped like the SNES handset with added analogue sticks and a share button to make it fully compatible with the modern Switch.

Best Nintendo Switch headset

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: HyperX) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: HyperX) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: HyperX)

HyperX Cloud Alpha

The best Nintendo Switch headset in 2019

Drivers: 50mm | Weight: 336g | Features: braided cable, inline controls | Works with: Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, all phone and tablets with 3.5mm jacks

Excellent sound quality

Great noise cancelling

Superb value

Design isn't for everyone

If you want the right balance between price and performance for your Switch, look no further than the HyperX Cloud Alpha. It's comfy, durable, and has a superb frequency response range, meaning the sound is richer than most other headsets and it's less bassy and noisy. You can pick this one up for less than $80 / £70, and it's a great pair of cans - easily the best Nintendo Switch headset out there.

Best Nintendo Switch charger

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Anker) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Anker, Apple) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Anker, Samsung, Apple)

Anker PowerCore 26800mAh

The best Nintendo Switch charger

Charges phones, tablets, and more

Multiple ports

Faster charging

Expensive

We’d say the best portable charger for Switch would be the Anker PowerCore 26800mAH. As an official Anker product, you know you’re getting good-quality tech right away. It’ll give you extra hours of play when you're on the move, and it can charge other devices (like your phone) as well.