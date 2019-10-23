Best Fortnite toys and gifts 2019

Want the very best Fortnite toys, merchandise, and gifts? No sweat - we've got it all right here. If you join us on our spectacular Battle (bargain) Bus, you'll find that there's something for everyone; our recommendations include Funko bobbleheads, hyper-detailed action figures, Loot Llamas, props, and more that help bring the game to life. No matter whether you're shopping for a loved one or yourself, we've got you covered.

With the original map disappearing into a black hole and Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 following shortly afterward, interest in the colorful Battle Royale has never been higher. However, that doesn't mean all trace of Chapter 1 is gone; the best Fortnite toys draw inspiration from every stage of the game's life.

The only trouble is, these goodies can be expensive. That's where our team of bargain hunters come in. They've been searching for the lowest prices to save you as much cash as possible, and this page is regularly updated with the most tempting discounts. Those prices are only going to get lower in the next month or so; the best Fortnite toys are sure to see discounts as we approach the Christmas sales.

Best Fortnite toys

Drift Funko Pop!

Drift is arguably one of Fortnite’s best-looking Pops out there. Funkos can often look quite similar, in terms of using the exact same moulds to create countless different characters across dozens of lines. So, with his trusty pickaxe (Rift Edge) and Legendary outfit it’s a must for fans. Colourful, detailed, and great to display; it’s safe to say that this is one of the nicest Funko variations to emerge in the video game series to date.

Squad Mode four-figure pack

A middle ground between McFarlane and Funko: with points of articulation like the former but slightly larger than the latter. Consisting of Ragnarok, Rex, Cuddle Team Leader, and Brite Bomber, the set’s easy on the wallet, too. But that’s not to say these aren’t ideal for displaying in-box or opened and played with; it ticks all the boxes with building materials that connect together as a display stand, complete with an array of weaponry, and those all-important harvesting tools.

Five Star Vinyl figure: Tomatohead

It may not help you improve your questionable battle skills, but this Funko-produced vinyl from their Five Star range is a miniature delight. One of the newest additions to the Fortnite figure lines, Tomatohead comes in rather splendid packaging (for all the in-box collectors out there, it’s a must), donning his trademark green and red outfit, and complete with trusty pizza cutter and a Chug Jug for that extra boost.

McFarlane action figure: Cuddle Team Leader

As far as action figures go, McFarlane pretty much lead the way in whatever the line is - whether it be PS4 first person shooter Destiny or HBO’s Game of Thrones - because not only are they affordable but detailed enough to display with pride. With 18 points of hyper articulation, the Fornite range are particularly impressive - specifically the infamous Cuddle Team Leader - who comes complete with Rainbow Smash Pickaxe, naturally

Vynl Rex and Tricera Ops 2-pack

This one’s certainly got charm, as do many of the two-figure packs across various Vynl lines that includes the wonderful Stranger Things and depraved misadventures of Rick and Morty; boasting a Funko-style aesthetic that may be a tad smaller but feels that bit superior in terms of quality and finish. There’s something undeniably cutesy about this style of model, whether it’s based on a terrifying Demogorgon or, in this case, two pint-sized versions of people dressed up as dinosaurs.

Merry Marauder Funko Pop!

For Fornite fans, Funko’s range of three-and-three-quarter-inch figures are one of the more affordable options at just shy of $10/£10. Merry, by far one of the most recognisable skins, makes for a worthy Funko Pop, with the oversized head that captures the iconic angry facial expression and boasts a satisfying amount of detail. Love ‘em or hate ‘em, Funkos are here to stay, appealing to little’uns and adult collectors alike, so’s a great starting point for anyone looking to get started.

McFarlane action figure: Raptor

Raptor’s unquestionably one of the cooler characters in the Fornite universe and makes for one of the better McFarlane action figures, offering pleasing articulation and and visual charm at an affordable price. At seven inches tall and with a selection of accessories (complete with Satchel Back Bling, Drum Gun, and the ever-reliable Icebreaker Pickaxe), it’s a strong piece to display either in or out the box - and the likeness is uncanny.

Red-Nosed Raider Funko Pop!

Sure, this may be a Christmas-themed Pop (like plenty of other franchises have released, such as Star Wars) but it’s also the most valuable of all of the Fortnite Funko releases. Red-Nosed Raider is a GameStop exclusive, so you’ll have to search a little harder than you would for any of the common releases that are readily available in shops; but for the collectors out there this is the most sought-after so far - happy hunting.

Loot Llama Pinata

Loot Llama Pinata

While these aren’t strictly figurines, these Loot Llama Pinatas are undeniably great to look at. Despite shipping only from the US (so a tad past the $10/£10 mark), the sheer selection of styles here are immense. They look incredible and perfect for displaying around the house. But some also serve and a piggy bank to stockpile those pennies. The designs are spot on, look amazing on show, and range from unpainted minis to jumbo piggy banks.

Available at Etsy .

Custom minifigure eight-piece set

Custom minifigure eight-piece set

If it can be made out of those popular Danish connectable bricks, then chances are someone’s done it. This custom minifigure set is an inventive, detailed collection of the Fortnite gang that’s created by a LEGO-inspired mind. With no actual LEGO license currently in place for a line of sets (but just give it time), this eight-figure collection is a cool additional for brick-building enthusiasts and admirers of the video game alike.

Available at Etsy .

