Benedict Cumberbatch talks working with Sam Raimi on Doctor Strange 2

Benedict Cumberbatch has talked about working with Sam Raimi for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"Sam, amazing. He's so collaborative. God, he comes with the baggage of an icon. He's an incredible force, especially in this genre," Cumberbatch told Collider. "But he's so humble, he's so nice, he's so appreciative, you really wanna serve him. And boy, when he's happy, you know you've done something right. He's so good at getting you there and getting it there."

He added: "It's been a very, very collaborative process, this one. Our origin stories, I guess, and obviously the beasts that were the Avengers films to be a part of were a thrill, but you're kind of just along for the ride. You do the best with what you've already got given to do. The second time around, there's a bit more of, 'So, what do you want to do, and how do we go about solving this?' So it feels very creative. Scarily so, sometimes."

Doctor Strange 2 is set to delve into Marvel's multiverse, and will feature Wanda Maximoff's first appearance following the huge revelations of WandaVision. In fact, Elizabeth Olsen has said there is a "a natural progression" from the series to the Doctor Strange sequel.

This isn't Raimi's first foray into the world of Marvel, either. He directed the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy – and Maguire is rumored to be appearing in Spider-Man 3, which we now know is officially titled No Way Home, though Tom Holland has denied the multiple Spidey speculation.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is due for release March 25, 2022. That might be a while to wait, but The Falcon and the Winter Soldier starts this March 19 on Disney Plus to tide you over – and there's plenty more from Marvel Phase 4 headed our way before 2022, including Eternals and Loki. While you wait, find the best Disney Plus prices and deals.